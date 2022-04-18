1. Abbotts & Delaunay Chardonnay Les Fleurs Sauvages

This chardonnay is a blend of grapes grown from four areas across the Pays d’Oc in the south of France; the grapes ripen not far from the Mediterranean coast with the Pyrenees in the distance. Each area brings a different element to the wine; fruitiness, roundness and freshness. Some of the wine is fermented in oak, some of it in stainless steel. What does that mean when we sip? A wine with apples and pears, a soft nuttiness, some buttery notes and a pinch of spice. £9.99 or £8.99 in a buy six deal at Majestic

Photo: One Foot in the Grapes