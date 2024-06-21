Blackpool and the Fylde Coast has some excellent independent takeaways and restaurants which serve fabulous burgers.

The area also boasts some very good big name branches offering fabulous fare.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to give their opinions of the best places to go for a burger and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 25 of the best burger joints on the Fylde Coast, has your favourite been mentioned?

1 . Arnie's Blackpool Lisa Standing noted how she had a cracking burger and chips at Arnie's the other week. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Maggies Maggies have been said to do some brilliant burgers and were commended by Gareth Mer | Google Photo Sales

3 . Backyard Burgers Lyam Wilding says Backyard Burgers are the 'best burgers in Blackpool! It has a great atmosphere inside the restaurant with a cool theme to it.' | Google Photo Sales

4 . Seitan Hustle For the vegetarians and vegans, Seitan Hustle offers 'epic burgers that you’d never believe aren’t made from meat' according to Ruth Greenwood. | Seitan Hustle Photo Sales

5 . Tony's Grill Tony Owen, Mike Croston and Jason Clark have all praised the burgers offered by Tony's Grill located on Central Drive. | Tony's Grill Photo Sales