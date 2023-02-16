News you can trust since 1873
22 of the best places to get pizza in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Everyone loves a slice of pizza or three and Blackpool has some fantastic takeaways and restaurants offering the mouth-watering Italian favourite.

By Jon Peake
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:48pm

We found 22 pizza places in Blackpool with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 50 reviews.

So without further ado, here they are, in no particular order – all cracking options if you fancy belatedly celebrating National Pizza Day.

Photo: Google

2. Stefani's

Stefani's in Cedar Square has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 458 Google reviews

Photo: Google

3. Pizza Grazie

Pizza Grazie on Bolton Street has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 88 Google reviews

Photo: Google

4. Romero

Romero on Bond Street has a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 118 Google reviews

Photo: Google

