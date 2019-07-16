Fleetwood church launches job club course

Have your say

Unemployed people in Fleetwood people could benefit from the launch of a national employment initiative in the town.

Volunteers from Emmanuel@the Mount, on Mount Road, have undergone specialist training with charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to launch a job club that offers support and practical advice.

Judith McDonald, Emmanuel’s CAP Job Club Manager, said: “We wanted to make a practical contribution to the community and we thought running a job club was the best way.”

The eight-week course provides jobseekers with essential skills, such as CV writing, interview technique and the value of volunteering, offering a supportive peer-to-peer service.

For more information ring 0800 328 0006 or visit capjobclubs.org