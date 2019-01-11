Best escape rooms in Preston, Lancaster and Blackpool

As part of the Lancashire Evening Post's regular Have A Go feature, we pick something new each week for you to try your hand at.

This week we're focusing on escape rooms which have become a very popular way to pass an afternoon with friends and family.

A study by escape room blog, Logic Escapes Me, in August 2018 found there were 1139 rooms in the UK.

Why: If you’re looking for a group outing with a twist then escape rooms are a brilliant way to have fun and get your brain cogs turning. Escape rooms are generally designed for 2-6 people meaning you can take on the challenge with as many people as you’d like.

How it works: Game participants have around 60 minutes to find clues to help them escape from a room. Most rooms have a theme each with their own set of challenges and puzzles to crack.

Benefits: During the festive season it’s easy to stick to typical family events such as going to a restaurant. Trying something new is the perfect way to have a memorable Christmas time as well as improving teamwork and communication with your loved ones. Completing an escape room is bound to make you feel accomplished as well as the mental challenges being a good distraction from the busy world.

Where can I visit an escape room?

Timed Trap, Preston

This escape room, based on Manchester Road, offer three escape rooms with very thrilling names: Treasure Theft, Great Escape and Serial Killer. Prices from £33.60. Book online via website www.timedtrap.co.uk

Lancaster Escape, Lancaster

Found on North Road, there’s the option to take on either Escape The Noose, Framed or Fun At The Fair. There’s a cafe on site. Prices from £38 and can arrange bookings with over 14 people. Visit lancasterescape.co.uk

Escape, Blackpool

Dramatic storylines await in The Taken Room, The Da Vinci Room and The Contagion Room. Prices from £15 each. To play today or tomorrow ring on 07490810171 but otherwise book via www.escapeblackpool.com/book-now

The Escape Room, Manchester

60 minutes and a choice of four rooms. Visitors can pick between Prison Break, Slaughter House, The Overlook Hotel Room 13 and The Secret Lab. Prices from £20. To book visit www.theescaperoom.co.uk/Manchester/

There are many more across the country to solve, do you have any favourite escape rooms?

