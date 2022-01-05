Santa Tour around Knott End and Preesall raised more than £300 for local causes
A Santa tour held Over Wyre raised more than £300 for local causes.
The tour around Knott End and Preesall collected £328 which will spilt between Carter’s Charity, Fleetwood’s Charity Schools and the local youth group.
Fleetwood’s Charity will be using their donation to buy some outdoor activity items and Carter’s Charity are putting their money towards creating a new sensory area.
Anne Tarpey-Black said: “Our thanks go to all involved with the tour and to our local community for their kind donations.
“The sleigh looked fabulous with its new lights and reindeer and this year we were also joined by the amazing Disco Wagon. The combination of festive music and blasts of snow as we
toured around made an amazing spectacle.
“‘Harry the Lorry’ and the Elves Behaving Badly team came too, and it was fantastic to see all the happy smiling faces along the way.
“We hope we created some great memories and that we were able to bring some much-needed festive cheer to our community during these increasingly uncertain times.
“We were able to make a donation of £150 to both Carter’s Charity and Fleetwood’s Charity Schools with the remainder donated to our local Youth Group.”
The team behind the tour, which took place on December 11, also took delivery of two Christmas Post Boxes where children could post their Santa letters.
Santa received over 65 letters and happily replied to each one.
The team is already planning the next event, and is appealing for volunteers.
Anne added: “We couldn’t run this event without our dedicated support team who give their time so willingly so a huge thank you to you all.
“We’ve already started planning our 2022 tour and we always need volunteers so if you fancy getting involved, contact us via our Facebook page – KEP Santa."
