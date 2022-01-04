A divorce lawyer of more than 30 years standing, Mary is a well-known figure in her hometown of Lytham, both professionally and on the local voluntary scene.

She is a fundraiser for Lytham Club Day, helping to raise the £30,000 needed to stage the annual event and supports numerous other charities and business networking groups.

Now the mum-of-three is celebrating her latest business venture, and supporting her daughters as they make preparations to launch another one of their own.

Mary Lowe with children Ella, Will, and Sophie

Until recently a consultant solicitor with London firm Scott Moncrieff, Mary has recently embarked upon a new joint venture with Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors, a large regional

practice with six offices across the county.

The joint venture sees Mary relocate her four strong team from Market Square into Vincents’ Park Street branch, which has been rebranded Mary E Lowe Ltd at Vincents Solicitors.

“It’s a very exciting time as this move allows me to be part of a much bigger business but to also remain in Lytham, serve the community here and continue to provide my clients with an

extremely high level of service.

“It also means I’m still able to be home for dinner, or to pop out for a school event or meet family for lunch, which I wouldn’t be able to do with a huge city centre corporate.

“There have been opportunities to move to London or to apply to become a judge over the years, but neither was compatible with raising a young family in Lytham.

“I didn’t want to be moving the children around or missing time with them due to a long commute, so instead I focused on developing a business here in the town and now have both a

strong local client base and am able to secure work nationally through word of mouth recommendation.”

Although the joint venture is her biggest move to date, Mary is no stranger to the entrepreneurial approach, having worked for herself under the Scott Moncrieff brand for the last eight

years.

It is a spirit she has instilled into her three children, Sophie aged 27, Ella, 19, and Will, 14, the eldest of whom already have four successful businesses under their belts.

No strangers to hard work, Sophie and Ella have both enjoyed a taste of the law, working as legal secretaries from the age of 16, similar to how Mary began her legal career straight from

school.

Mary also retains a good relationship with their father, former husband Andrew, who is also part of her professional team.

But it is not the law which is inspiring Mary’s daughters. Sophie, together with her business partners Rebecca Morris and Sarah Burgess, owns the Ride UK & Sculpt studio, The Juice

Club, and Betsy’s Pizza Van, for which Mary can often be spotted donning a t-shirt and apron and helping out.

Younger sister Ella has also developed her own business Bubble Lowe, selling waffles and flavoured teas. And, in the New Year, Sophie is launching a second Juice Club in South Westby

Street, Lytham, which will feature Ella’s own brand of boba fruit tea under the Bubblelowe brand.

Their hard work and enthusiasm are a delight to their mum.

She said: “I love my job, I love helping people who are going through a difficult time, it gives me enormous satisfaction.

“I want my children to feel the same way about what they do and encourage them to find something that they will enjoy day-to-day, and to follow their dreams.

“I am unbelievably proud of all my children. Sophie works incredibly hard and is always full of unique ideas, and it’s wonderful to see success she has made of her businesses.

“Ella has the same drive and is incredibly friendly and the two of them working together at the new Juice Bar will be a force to be reckoned with.

"Will is the youngest member of the family and is remarkably supportive of his older sisters and can be spotted keeping fit at his sister’s gym when not at school or enjoying football with his

friends."