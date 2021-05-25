Don't forget to email in your entry today

Well now’s your chance to say thank you to your amazing father figure superhero by putting their extraordinary deeds on public record…and bagging them a fantastic prize, to boot!

Terms and conditions apply here and here (LINK TO COME)

Specialist card retailer, Card Factory, has today launched a nationwide Father’s Day search to crown Britain’s first Super Dad and L.A.D of the Year.

Order something special in time for Father's Day

What you need to know

To be in with a chance of winning Card Factory’s Super Dad and L.A.D of the Year competition, a family member must nominate either their Dad, or L.A.D (because whatever kind of father figure you have, you should be able to celebrate them).

The winning Dad and L.A.D will not only have the accolade of being named the most super, but both winners will receive the phenomenal prize of a £1,000 Centre Parcs voucher to enjoy with their families.

Regarding the competition launch, Charlotte Wakerell, brand, campaign and PR manager at Card Factory said: “The last year has been incredibly chaotic for a lot of people, so occasions like Father’s Day have become increasingly important, as it gives us a chance to stop and reflect on the importance of family, whatever form it takes.”

One lucky entrant will win an amazing prize

Card Factory’s incredible Father’s Day range starts from just 99p, and includes a wide range of cards, confectionery and gifts that can be personalised online or using the newly launched app. Check out the full range here.

As well as offering traditional Father’s Day products, Card Factory also offer a whole host of cards and gifts aimed at the L.A.D figures in your life, such as the fantastic personalised “You’re Just Like A Dad’ card (from £1.79).

Remember, all personalised cards purchased on site or using the app come with FREE 1st class delivery as standard.

To enter your Super Dad or L.A.D into the competition draw, please email [email protected]

For your nomination to be accepted, you’ll need to include:

The name of your dad or L.A.D nominee

A picture of your Super Dad or L.A.D nominee (max 10MB)

What makes them a Super Dad or L.A.D (max 150 words)

Who is this person to you, and why did you nominate them? (max 150 words)

Your name and contact number

One lucky winner will be chosen from entries from all over the UK.

The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The editor’s decision is final.