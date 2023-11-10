4 . Christmas Grotto Wonderland - Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Set in a picturesque winter wonderland with twinkling lights and dazzling displays, the Pleasure Beach Grotto offers an enchanting experience for your children to enjoy. Not only will your little one meet Father Christmas in a memorable one-on-one encounter, but they will also receive a special gift from the main man himself, a complimentary hot drink to escape the chills outside, and a ‘Do It Yourself’ bauble making kit. Your child will also be given a packet of ‘magic reindeer food’ and a ‘magic key’ with special instructions on what to do with both of them on Christmas Eve. The grotto will open on selected dates from November 25 to 24 December and the week in the run-up to Christmas Eve. Tickets are £16.99, allowing up to two accompanying adults per child to enter the Grotto. Photo: Google