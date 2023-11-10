Now Bonfire Night is over, attention has quickly turned to Christmas.
If you have little ones caught up in the magic of the festive season, you’re probably wondering where they can meet the main man in the run up to December 25.
We’ve compiled a list of places you might want to check out – see the pages below.
Please make sure to check booking arrangements directly with the venue.
1. Father Christmas
Get booking your activities now. Photo: Matlock Farm Park
2. Coral Island
Travel through Santa's wonderland until you arrive at Santa's Grotto.
Your ticket includes a meeting with Santa, a goody bag of Coral Island small gifts and sweets, prize tickets and £5 play card credit. You will also get to choose a special gift from Santa's Workshop. The Grotto will be open from November 24 to December 24 2023 every Friday 3pm - 8pm and Saturday and Sunday 11am - 6pm. Tickets are £9.99 per child and £6.99 for little ones six and under. Photo: Google
3. Christmas at Lytham Hall
Santa’s Grotto Experience offers your children a special personal audience with Santa-time to have a cosy chat, receive a present – followed by a photo opportunity.
Runs on December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Christmas Grotto Wonderland - Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Set in a picturesque winter wonderland with twinkling lights and dazzling displays, the Pleasure Beach Grotto offers an enchanting experience for your children to enjoy. Not only will your little one meet Father Christmas in a memorable one-on-one encounter, but they will also receive a special gift from the main man himself, a complimentary hot drink to escape the chills outside, and a ‘Do It Yourself’ bauble making kit. Your child will also be given a packet of ‘magic reindeer food’ and a ‘magic key’ with special instructions on what to do with both of them on Christmas Eve.
The grotto will open on selected dates from November 25 to 24 December and the week in the run-up to Christmas Eve. Tickets are £16.99, allowing up to two accompanying adults per child to enter the Grotto. Photo: Google
5. The Imperial Hotel
The Imperial Hotel is hosting an afternoon of family fun and a three-course meal on Decermber 17.
The afternoon includes a festive lunch, entertainment that everyone from the little ones to the grandparents will enjoy, and a visit and small gift from St. Nick himself.
To book, call 01253 754601 or e-mail [email protected].
Adults £19.50, children aged six to 12 £9.75, under fives go free. Photo: submit
6. Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green
Create magical memories with Ribby Hall's enchanting grotto experience. Start your journey with a wonderful woodland walk in search of Santa's elves, which will lead you to Santa's Grotto where you'll gather reindeer dust, cast magical spells and write your Christmas wish list under the guidance of head elf. The magic continues as you step inside to meet the big man himself.
Dates: Sunday November 12 to Christmas Eve.
Price: £25 per child Capture the special moment with a souvenir family photo and receive a cuddly toy for the little ones. Photo: Google