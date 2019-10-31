Electric car charging points near me: charge points in Blackpool, which network to use and how much it costs

According to recent estimates, the UK now has more than 200,000 electric cars zooming up and down its roads.

Many believe that the move towards electric is a key part of the country becoming more environmentally friendly, but the switch does present certain new challenges for drivers.

Some points do now offer pay-as-you-go contactless payments for non-members. Picture: Shutterstock

First and foremost, there’s the matter of where to charge your electric vehicle. While charging can be done at home or at work if the facilities are available, most drivers will also find themselves making use of public charging points.

Read More: Wyre Council set to ban single-use plastic and replace its diesel vans with electric ones after declaring climate emergency

How do public charging points work?

To use a charging point, it is recommended that EV drivers become a member of a Public Charging Network. There is a wide range of companies that provide charging networks, from national companies such as ZeroNet, to region-specific ones like ChargePlace Scotland.

Methods also vary between companies – some provide an RFID card with which to access their services, while others offer an app. Many now provide both options.

Most charging can be done at home, but you never know when youll need a top-up. Picture: Shutterstock

Though most charging points require an account to be set up with the appropriate charging network, some now also offer a contactless pay-as-you-go option.

Different EVs require different chargers, so it’s important to become a member of a network with points that will suit your car. You’ll also want to select one with charging points in locations that are convenient for you.

How much does it cost?

Prices vary between different companies, so you may want to take that into account as well. Although many charging points are free to use, most of the faster ones will charge a fee. Often, this will include a flat connection fee, as well as a cost per time spent and energy used.

For example, ZeroNet charges no membership fee and many of its charging points are free to access, though customers are advised to check with the specific point first.

ChargePlace Scotland charge £20 per year for the use of an RFID card, but also offer a free app which can be used to access their charging points.

Where are the charging points in Blackpool?

Here’s a list of all the EV charging points currently available in Blackpool. For details of each charge point’s address, network and type of charger, visit the ZapMap.

Sainsbury's Superstore, Talbot Road

Talbot Road Multi Storey Car Park, Deansgate

Houndshill Shopping Centre, 17 Victoria Street

West Street Car Park, West Street

BW Carlton Blackpool, 282 North Promenade

Hilton Blackpool, North Promenade Sea Front

Euro Garages, Preston New Road

Blackpool Self Storage Car Park, Tellcom Business Centre

Pleasure Beach, 525 Ocean Boulevard

Toby Carvery, Preston New Road

The Harbour, Preston New Road

Harrington Avenue, 67 Harrington Avenue

6 Blackpool Old Road

Chorley Group Nissan, Amy Johnson Way

YESSS Electrical, Unit B, Disley Close

Norcross Vets, Norcross Lane

St Georges Ave, Cleveleys 13 St Georges Ave

Victoria Road West Victoria Road West

Victoria Road West