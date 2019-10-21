Domino's launch New York Hot Dog pizza

The New York Hot Dog pizza is a delicious celebration of the wiener-bun flavour combination with all the toppings, featuring the Domino’s classic handmade base, topped with the signature tomato sauce, hot dog slices, sizzling red onions, mozzarella and topped with an American style mustard mayonnaise drizzle, made fresh to order and delivered to your door in a New York minute.



The New York Hot Dog will be available to order from Domino’s stores across the UK for a limited time and will be available within various deals.

Let’s check out the mouth-watering New York Hot Dog ingredients line-up again …

Domino’s vine ripened tomato sauce

100% mozzarella cheese

Succulent hot dog slices

Sizzling red onions

Mustard mayonnaise drizzle

Ian Straughan, Official Pizza Spokesperson at Domino’s, said: “We stole the nation’s hearts with our Cheeseburger and we knew we couldn’t stop there. We’ve smashed it out of the park with the New York Hot Dog by taking inspiration from the famous NYC hot dog stalls and vendors to create an all new flavour experience paired with the unrivalled taste of a fresh, handmade Domino’s pizza base that we know customers will love. ”



The New York Hot Dog is available nationwide. For more information and to find your nearest store just visit www.dominos.co.uk