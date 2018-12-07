Date page adverts led to marriage

Have your say

A honeymoon on the Isle of Wight followed the marriage of Neale Harper and Emma Hutton.

Neale, who is from St Annes, and Emma, tied the knot at St Ambrose Church in Emma’s home town of Leyland, surrounded by family and friends.

Fate gave a hand in their meeting when they both put advertisements on a dating page called Two’s Company in the Citizen newspaper, back in the summer of 2008.

They exchanged phone numbers and chatted for a while before meeting on August 30 at Lytham Windmill.

The couple hit it off straight away and love blossomed.

On the sixth year anniversary of their meeting, Neale proposed in their living room, just the two of them.

Emma, 31, a nurse practitioner, said: “The day was fantastic and ran very smoothly.

“The church service was lovely and heartfelt and staff at Farington Lodge, where we had our reception, looked after us very well.

“The food was lovely, as was the room we had for the reception, The Jubilee Suite.

“The weather was kind to us on our day and we had lovely photos taken outside Farington Lodge. All in all a fantastic day that went by so quickly! It was lovely seeing friends and family together enjoying themselves.”

Neale, 37, a house husband added: “It was a very special day, it went by so quickly.”

Pictures: Lancashire Photography, Leyland

http://www.lancashirephotography.com