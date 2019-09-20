Curry House of the Year 2019: Your Fylde coast winner revealed for 2019

We asked – and you answered.

Now the votes have been counted and your favourite curry house on the Fylde coast can be revealed.

Competition was fierce but coming out on top in The Gazette’s Curry House of the Year 2019 contest was Ashiana, in Greenhalgh.

The family-fun business has been going for 27 years and is no stranger to success in the competition.

This marks the third year the restaurant, on Fleetwood Road, has been named Curry House of the Year, having also been a runner-up on one occasion.

The owners said in a statement that they and their staff “would like to thank all their customers who voted for them”.

The restaurant, which has a five-star food hygiene rating, has claimed top spot in the poll for second year running.

Second place this year went to Buraq Restaurant, on Blackpool Road, in Kirkham. In third place was Meherin, on Anchorsholme Lane, in Cleveleys.

