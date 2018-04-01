Couple enjoy marvel-ous day

Jenna Allen and Mike Saville had planned to marry in Las Vegas but finding out they were expecting a baby changed all their plans.

Mike and Jenna Saville. 'Photos: Casey at Red Curl Photography

One night they decided to just get married as soon as possible, and after Googling pet friendly wedding venues, a quick call to Farington Lodge secured their wedding date for February 24, giving them six weeks to organise.

Mike, 31, an accountant from Kirkham and Jenna, 28, who is an account manager met in York in 2013 and instantly became best friends.

They have been inseparable since and became engaged during a trip to Iceland last year.

It was a surprise proposal with Jenna’ grandma’s engagement ring which she had given him for when he was ready to pop the question.

Mike and Jenna Saville.

Jenna found that a last-minute wedding was ideal because it was less stressful.

She said: “You’ve no time to be stressed and everything seemed to fall into place.

“Jennifer at Farington Lodge was really helpful throughout the whole process.”

They decided on a Marvel theme for their big day, naming the tables after superheroes with co-ordinating flowers and chair covers for the colour of the characters.

Jenna made all the flowers herself and her only bridesmaid at such short notice was the couple’s seven month old French bulldog Mabel.

Jenna was surpised by her mum and dad with a Volkswagen camper van to escort her to the venue and Jenna’s surprise to Mike was music by the Highgate String Quartet.

Jenna said: “A special part of the night was that our cake cutting was also our baby’s gender reveal to our friends and family.

“There were lots of cheers when everyone saw the pink sponge.

“Another special part of the day was that our best man Guy travelled from Saudi Arabia to be there for us.”

Mike added: “The day couldn’t have gone any better.

“Jenna looked absolutely beautiful.

“I can’t deny that it brought me to tears during the ceremony.”

The couple honeymooned in Mauritius.