Cooking up some great entries at Cockerham village show

With record numbers of visitors, Cockerham Village Show was a resounding success on Saturday.

The village hall provided an oasis for all, away from gale force winds and driving rain outside, with plenty of superb exhibits to look round and delicious refreshments on offer.

Susan Armer with her winning cake in the showstopper categorie. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 10, 2019.

Show classes included sections for flowers, vegetables, handicrafts, art, photography, cookery and floral art – plus lots of classes for children of all ages to show off their skill and imagination.

The cookery judges praised all the entries as being of “exceptionally high standard”.

And the photography judge described as ‘Outstanding’ the shot by Graham Creer on the theme ‘Gardener’s World’, which won the prize for best in section.

The handicrafts section saw perhaps the greatest variety with exhibits from traditional needlework to more in vogue hand felting and upcycling.

Visitors in amongst the art work. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 10, 2019.

It was a stunning cross stitch of safari animals worked by Ann Thompson that won best in section.

Amy Peacock won best in cookery with a super chocolate sandwich cake.

The added attraction this year was provided by the Blackpool & District Beekeepers with a wealth of information about these vital insects and a selection of products available to buy including honey, polish and candles.

This year’s Show President was Margaret Rainford who thoroughly enjoyed the day helping as a judge’s steward in the morning and chatting to visitors in the afternoon before presenting the trophies at the end of the day.

A visitor amongst the flowers. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 10, 2019.

She praised all exhibitors on the high standard of their entries.

TROPHY & SPECIAL PRIZE WINNERS

J. Thornton Challenge cup for most points in Vegetables: CYRIL WILLIAMS.

T. W. Berry Challenge cup for 2nd highest points in Vegetables: CHRISTINE SMITH.

Violet Holmes' winning entry in the vegetable animal section. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 10, 2019.

J. Billington Challenge Cup for most points in Flowers: JOHN WATSON.

Garden News Challenge Shield for 2nd highest points in Flowers: TERRY KEEN.

Mrs. W A Ireland Challenge Cup for most points in Cookery: CLARE TENNANT.

Mrs. D. Mason Challenge Cup for 2nd highest points in Cookery: EILEEN DRINKALL.

AP Jackson Challenge Cup for exhibitor over 60 with most points in Vegetables & Flowers: CYRIL WILLIAMS.

Special Prize in memory of Mrs. W. Simpson for exhibitor over 60 with 2nd highest points in Vegetables & Flowers: JOHN WATSON.

Budding photographer Jasmine Cadman aged 9 with some of her winning images in the photography competition. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday August 10, 2019.

Garden News Challenge Shield & Rosette for child aged 7-8 years with most points: AMY PEACOCK.

J C Basford Challenge Cup & Rosette for child aged 4-6 years with most points: ANGUS HALHEAD.

Mrs. Casson Challenge Cup for most points in Floral Art: SHIRLEY HALHEAD.

Mrs. V. Roberts Challenge Cup for 2nd highest points in Floral Art: JEAN BOARDMAN.

Mrs. F.M. Poynter Challenge Rose Bowl for best exhibit in Cookery Section: AMY PEACOCK.

D. W. Pinches Challenge Cup for best exhibit in Handicraft Section: ANN THOMPSON.

A. Ireland Memorial Trophy for best exhibit in Flower Section: JOHN WATSON.

Mrs. Hull Challenge Trophy for best Rose in Show: JOHN WATSON.

‘R & M Ayrton Trophy’ for most Points in Handicraft: ANN THOMPSON.

Special Prize for Best Exhibit in Children’s Sections: AMY PEACOCK.

J. Hornby Trophy for ages 12-16 years: ELIZABETH FEARNLEY.

Barbara Whitehead Trophy for child aged 9-11 with most points: BEN PEACOCK.

Special prize for best photograph in Show: GRAHAM CREER.

Carrs Flour Mills Special Prize to winner of Home Baked Bread class: CLARE TENNANT.

Golden Jubilee Plate for most points in photography: MAURICE BARKER.

Garden News Shield for Best Exhibit in Vegetables: ANDREW NICKSON.

Shirley Halhead Trophy for most points in Art Section: PAMELA BENNETT.

Special prize for best exhibit in Art Section: NEIL BOARDMAN.

Special award (rosette) for most points aged 4 years and under: ISAAC (of Winmarleigh School).