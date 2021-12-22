As the clock ticks towards Christmas thinking of simple ways to keep kids entertained with the Elf gets tricky.
Thankfully, we're here to help. After canvassing our readers, we've run down some quick and easy ways to get you to Christmas Day.
1.
Mandy Mitchell says: "Elf came with the biggest presents for them! Shame it was just their school bags!! Still makes me laugh now."
2.
Lucy Phair says: "They spent ages looking for him, they ran out of time before school, they were surprised when they got in the car!"