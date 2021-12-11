Christmas dinner: Lancashire Dad shares his secret for the best roast potatoes on viral TikTok video

Requested by one of his followers, the TikToker starts with soaking the spuds in saltwater, draining and boiling in a can of Guinness along with some veggie stock.

Then you pop in boiling hot vegetable oil after coating in flour, roast for 45 minutes turning every 15 and you get incredible tasting roasties.

Once the cooking is done, dadthedish recommends adding any leftover stock to the gravy!

Want the perfect roast potatoes?

One user said “tbf they look absolutely beautiful” whilst another declared their love saying “I want to marry this man!”.

Savan Sabharwal, Marketing Controller for Bisto who worked with the influencers on the food hacks, commented: “We understand the power that food has to bring people together but the classic roast dinner can take hours to prepare, so we have partnered with some of TikTok’s greatest foodies to create some time-saving hacks that free up time that can be spent catching up with loved ones over the festive season.”