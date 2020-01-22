Chance to join Prince's Trust course in Fleetwood

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is looking for 16-25 year olds who are not currently in work, training or education to take part in a free 12 week Prince’s Trust team programme at Fleetwood Fire Station.

The opening session is due to start on Monday next week but there is still time for young people to get involved.

Participants will take part in a residential in the Lake District and work with people in the Fleetwood or Wyre community.

Anna Birch, who is coordinating the course, said; “There is also a work experience placement which may lead to employment, and the chance to develop your employability skills and CV, and earn up to £260.”

Call or text on 07796147383 for more information.