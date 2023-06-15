Hundreds of classic motors, sports cars and bikes took over the promenade and town centre for Cleveleys Car Show 2023. These were some of the stand-out vehicles on display.

The first one since 2019 saw Cleveleys transformed into a car enthusiasts paradise, on Sunday 11th June.

From the clock tower on Victoria Road, and all along the prom, the pavements were lined with all types of classic vehicles for the public to admire (and even sit in).

One attendee said: “The guy with the Ferrari was inviting everyone to sit inside his car, to see peoples faces young and old with the biggest smiles was just so amazing.”

These were some of our favourites from the day.

1 . wbegnews-cars-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

2 . wbegnews-carshow15-nw.jpg excaliber roadster. Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-carshow10-nw.jpg Lawfield and Abbot brought the one and Only TVR Speed 12. Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-carshow11-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

5 . wbegnews-carshow9-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

6 . wbegnews-carshow13-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

7 . wbegnews-carshow14-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales

8 . wbegnews-carshow7-nw.jpg Credit: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo: Peter Mowbray Live In Blackpool Photo Sales