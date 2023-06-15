Cleveleys Car Show 2023: Pictures as hundreds of luxury and classic motors including TVRs took over the seaside town
Hundreds of classic motors, sports cars and bikes took over the promenade and town centre for Cleveleys Car Show 2023. These were some of the stand-out vehicles on display.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
The first one since 2019 saw Cleveleys transformed into a car enthusiasts paradise, on Sunday 11th June.
From the clock tower on Victoria Road, and all along the prom, the pavements were lined with all types of classic vehicles for the public to admire (and even sit in).
One attendee said: “The guy with the Ferrari was inviting everyone to sit inside his car, to see peoples faces young and old with the biggest smiles was just so amazing.”
These were some of our favourites from the day.
