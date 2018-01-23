Cardiff fish and chip shop in bid to operate 24/7

Have your say

Residents and police have criticised plans for a fish and chip shop to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Parc Lane Fish and Chips, in Cardiff city centre, currently has a licence to open until 11pm and sell alcohol until that time.

It has applied to Cardiff Council to "be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week" and to serve alcohol until midnight.

The National Federation of Fish Friers said there are "no other 24-hour fish and chips shops in operation" that they are aware of.

"We think it has a great chance of success," president Andrew Crook said.

The council has also received an application for the nearby Pulse Nightclub to extend its opening hours.

Objections to the plans have been submitted by South Wales Police, hotel chain Jurys Inn and local residents.

Chief Inspector Joe Jones, of South Wales Police, wrote that the premises were "situated in an area which has high incidents of crime and disorder and incidents associated with alcohol".

His letter also highlighted that "the premises are situated in an area which have incidents of public nuisance".

He wrote that police would object to the plans unless the applicant could demonstrate that there would be "no negative cumulative impact".

One resident wrote: "As a resident of this small area of the city, I do not wish to see an increase in drunkenness, crime and disorder, noise, litter and general disruption".

Solicitors for Jurys Inn wrote that the hotel had already received complaints from guests about noise "which in some cases has required refunds for customers".

The applications will be considered by the council on Tuesday.