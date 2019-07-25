Blackpool 'Sheddie' Shortlisted for National Shed of the Year Competition

Blackpool-based shed building superstar Anne Hindle is hoping to drum up votes after being shortlisted for Cuprinol Shed of the Year.

The garden woodcare brand shortlists 21 sheds nationwide to compete for the coveted title of Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2019, and this year Blackpool has the chance to bring the trophy home.

Celebrating the great British shed in all its forms, the competition welcomes entries in all shapes, sizes and functions.

This year a new category has been added, with entrants being invited to show off their “Nature’s Haven” with designs inspired by nature.

Among the spectacular sheds making this year's shortlist is Anne’s Vintage Tea Shed in Blackpool.

The pretty creation is stuffed with chintzy items and cost less than £100 to create. There are cushions, tea cups, fringed lamps and inspirational signs all in soft pastel colours. Books jostle for space on the shelves and it is full of pretty things, with a small fold-down table to work at.

Anne explains it is a “tea-themed/vintage themed crafting shed” where she can relax and get away from the chaos of her family.

It was inspired by her love of tea and vintage with teacups as storage pots and tea-themed tins. Everything came from charity shops, second hand shops or her own collection.

The judges have whittled down the entries from hundreds to just three finalists per category, who will go head-to-shed in a bid to win the coveted title of #shedoftheyear.

Anne is vying for the public vote in the Budget category.

A winner from each category will be decided by a public vote, then an overall winner will be crowned by a panel of shed experts with a giant golden crown for the winning shed. The best shed will receive £1,000, a plaque and £100 of Cuprinol products.

Head judge and founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, said: “The creativity and imagination of all entrants never fail to amaze the judges. This year’s bunch are second to none.”

Public voting is now underway for the 13th annual competition and will close on Tuesday, August 29.

Cast your vote at www.readersheds.co.uk