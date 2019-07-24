Blackpool's Revoe Flower Fest is blooming great

Blackpool families were treated to a celebration of all things floral at the Revoe Flower Festival, a free, colourful event held at Revoe’s Community Garden

Building on the success of last year’s event, the festival turned Revoe into a hive of horticultural activity thanks to Blackpool Better Start Early Years Park Rangers and community group Revoe-lution.

Families came along to the Revoe Flower Festival

The event attracted dozens of families from the local community, on Saturday.

The early years park rangers hosted a range of exciting floral-themed activities and natural crafts for adults and children.

Families were able to take part in flower crown making, floral themed art, face painting, flower arranging, yoga and mindfulness.

Youngsters helped the rangers to prepare decorations made out of natural materials in the run up to the event, at weekly early years forest school sessions, including flower petal bunting.

In the pink - the Revoe Flower Festival proved a big success

David Garey, a member of the Revoe Parent's Forum and a regular volunteer in Revoe Park Community Garden, said: “Revoe Flower Festival is an outstanding day for all the families here.

"What the park ranger team have organised is just out of this world and they go above and beyond to engage the families and to create a great day for local families like mine.

"There is yoga, facepainting, a sing along, flower arranging and great food - you could really feel a sense of community spirit on the day.”

Revoe Park, which is situated between Central Drive and Revoe Academy, has benefitted from an extensive £300,000 investment from Blackpool Better Start to renovate the outdoor area.

Alex Bergin, a Better Start park ranger supervisor, said: "The Revoe Flower Festival is such an exciting way for us to bring everyone into our Community Garden, not only to showcase the wonderful transformation that has taken place here, but to encourage more families to enjoy their local green spaces."

Sharon Mather, community development manager for The Centre for Early Child Development, said: "The park’s transformation has allowed local families to join together to celebrate nature and all that the green space has to offer.”

For more information on Blackpool Better Start Early Years Park Rangers and forthcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/blackpoolparkrangers/