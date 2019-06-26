Blackpool heatwave: these are the best restaurants for eating outside this weekend according to Trip Advisor
With Blackpool set for some fantastic weather this weekend, here are the best restaurants for al fresco dining according to Trip Advisor
Is your favourite local restaurant on here? Let us know which ones should be top of this list.
1. Stefani's Pizzeria - 5 stars
2 Cedar Square, FY1 1BP.
2. Ziggy's - 5 Stars
10A Cedar Square FY1 1BP.
3. Compass Cafe and Bar - 5 stars
24 Birley Street FY1 1DU
4. Casa Franco - 4.5 stars
461 Promenade FY4 1AR
