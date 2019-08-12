Blackpool firm The Wax House Candle Company showcases to thousands at The Harrogate Home and Gift Festival

A Fylde businesswoman is waxing lyrical as she has exhibited at one of the biggest trade shows in the UK.

Elizabeth Manford, who owns The Wax House Candle Company, in Normoss Road, Blackpool, showcased her produce at The Harrogate Home and Gift Festival, which attracts more than 8,000 people.

Elizabeth Manford at the Harrogate Home and Gift Festival

Since the firm was established three years ago, Elizabeth has been designing bespoke Wax House home fragrances, sourcing 80 per cent of her materials locally.

She was named Retail Business of the Year at the 2018 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVA) and invested in a range of new packaging designs to complement her new fragrance collection.

This new look caught the eye of many retailers and larger candle companies and as a result, she was invited to the Harrogate Home and Gift Festival.

Elizabeth, who was given the 10 years all-clear from cancer in October, was thrilled to get her brand seen by more people across the country. She said: “Winning an EVA award gave me the confidence to take the business to the next level.

Amanda Munden of Moo Style, Claire Onyango of Felltarn and Elizabeth Manford of The Wax House

“Local businesses have been stocking our candles, wax melts and home fragrances but we wanted to reach further afield. It was quite amusing to see ‘the big fish’ checking out their competition, it made me feel pretty proud of the fact that my designs were getting noticed.”

Elizabeth was supported at the show by fellow EVA winners Amanda Munden of Moo Stylist, Claire Mansfield and Amy Onyango of Felltarn and Pink Link business members.

Speaking of her passion for home fragrances, she said: “Scent can evoke the most powerful of memories, conjuring up emotions and feelings that can at once both provide comfort and enliven us.

“We wanted to make affordable luxury products available to a wider range of shoppers, both economically and aesthetically and provide indulgence without the high price tag.”