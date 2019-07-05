Beloved BBC North West Tonight presenter Dianne Oxberry to be remembered at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park

Colleagues of beloved BBC North West Tonight weather presenter, Dianne Oxberry who died very suddenly of ovarian cancer earlier this year are creating The Sunshine Garden in her memory at this year’s RHS Flower Show Tatton Park, one of her favourite annual broadcast destinations.

Created by Manchester’s own ‘Garden Ninja’ Lee Burkhill, the garden will feature in the Back to Back category and showcases how even the smallest space can be bright, uplifting and enjoyed whatever the weather.

Dianne Oxberry

Described by many as a ‘ray of sunshine’ Dianne’s warmth is reflected in the garden which will feature meteorology equipment for gardeners to keep check on the weather in a nod to the popular weather presenters successful career with BBC North West Tonight.

A specially grown rose to honour Dianne will feature at the heart of the garden, created by internationally renowned breeders Rosen Tantau launched by Fryer's Roses.

The rose ‘Florida Sunset’ was selected and named by Dianne’s husband, Ian Hindle in memory of their annual family holiday to the Gulf of Florida. Ian said ‘the colour of this beautiful rose reminds me of the spectacular sunsets we’d watch together, that brought her so much joy.”

For every Florida Sunset Rose that is sold*, £1 will be donated to the Dianne Oxberry Trust to help raise symptom awareness, funds for research and hope for families affected by Ovarian Cancer.

The Sunshine Garden

Continuing to raise awareness and the key messages of the Trust, the Sunshine Garden will be donated to a local hospice after the show.

Selected as part of a BBC North West Tonight competition, Wirral Hospice is a community run organisation offering free care for patients with life-limiting illnesses including cancer, heart, liver and kidney disease, respiratory and neurological conditions.