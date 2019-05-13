Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: Wheelchair race

Have your say

Seven wheelchair racers took part, including Blackpool Paralympian Shelly Woods and 2020 Paralympics hopeful Josh Landmann.

The wheelchair race was won by Blackburn’s Anton Shepherd, followed by Shelly and Josh.

Anton Shepherd - 1366 / 0:25:51 / 1 / 1

Shelly Woods - 2230 / 0:25:54 / 2 / 1

Joshua Landmann - 764 / 0:25:59 / 3 / 2

Daniel Bramall - 989 / 0:30:59 / 4 / 3

Michael Turner - 172 / 0:48:37 / 5 / 4

Lisa Brennan - 911 / 1:04:09 / 6 / 2

Josh Leader - 2260 / 1:21:27 / 7 / 5