Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: These are all the female runners who took part in Sunday's fun run

More than 2000 runners took part in the annual Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run.
Here are all full lists of female runners and times:
>>FEMALE 15 AND UNDER
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Abby Stratton - 887 / 00:40:40 / 51 / 1
Emilia Platt - 1703 / 00:46:12 / 200 / 2
Daniela Flores Lopez / 1963 / 00:46:52 / 231 / 3
Lara Ingram-Weston / 1424 / 00:47:17 / 257 / 5
Lilly Pinder - 1406 / 00:47:29 / 267 / 6
Grace Blincow - 2390 / 00:48:23 / 303 / 7
Erin Pearson-Mulvey / 658 / 00:51:01 / 437 / 8
Katya Mchugh - 1905 / 00:53:29 / 591 / 9
Faye Gaunt - 2324 / 00:54:40 / 671 / 10
Emily Rigby - 2352 / 00:59:06 / 953 / 12
Milla Brotherwood / 1681 / 00:59:29 / 985 / 13
Amelia Morris - 91 / 00:59:43 / 996 / 14
Sophie Cesarz - 119 / 01:00:29 / 1036 / 15
Ella Millett - 594 / 01:00:47 / 1053 / 16
Kirsty Williams - 1868 / 01:02:19 / 1132 / 17
Mya Hammond - 1721 / 01:05:45 / 1320 / 18
Katerina Vaudrey - 849 / 01:05:53 / 1327 / 19
Amara Thorpe - 1709 / 01:05:56 / 1331 / 20
Niamh Callaghan - 1977 / 01:06:05 / 1338 / 21
Amelia Wilmott - 77 / 01:08:05 / 1440 / 22
Tess Young - 1962 / 01:08:34 / 1456 / 23
Jessica Waling - 2240 / 01:09:03 / 1471 / 24
Milly Anderson - 2370 / 01:09:54 / 1501 / 25
Lily Groves - 1264 / 01:10:07 / 1509 / 26
Millie Cotton - 52 / 01:10:50 / 1532 / 27
Katie Ward - 666 / 01:12:06 / 1577 / 28
Katie Williams - 1328 / 01:13:17 / 1612 / 29
Caoimhe Maginnis-Withers / 523 / 01:15:30 / 1651 / 30
Lacey Wildon - 1524 / 01:15:32 / 1652 / 31
Lycia Jones - 1883 / 01:15:55 / 1662 / 32
Laura Jovanovic - 1964 / 01:17:33 / 1703 / 33
Annqbel Schroder - 1965 / 01:17:34 / 1706 / 35
Lulu Hammad - 226 / 01:19:28 / 1750 / 37
Steph Bullock - 2424 / 01:19:42 / 1755 / 38
Caitlin Singleton - 2305 / 01:20:13 / 1761 / 39
Abbi Batt - 983 / 01:20:20 / 1768 / 41
Jessie O’Callaghan - 1521 / 01:24:19 / 1808 / 42
Olivia Hansford - 776 / 01:26:27 / 1821 / 43
Anya Kiely - 1273 / 01:27:24 / 1830 / 44
Carly Wilde - 1275 / 01:27:25 / 1832 / 45
Lauren Clarke - 864 / 01:33:14 / 1863 / 46
Name - No. / Time / Race / Catpos / pos
>>FEMALE 16-25
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Hannah Cairns / 982 / 00:44:27 / 140 / 1
Loren Dawson / 1061 / 00:45:27 / 167 / 2
Melissa Gee / 123 / 00:48:21 / 301 / 3
Lizzie Barrow / 1026 / 00:49:32 / 365 / 4
Amy Lupton / 1632 / 00:50:24 / 403 / 5
Michaela Paterson / 2345 / 00:51:21 / 461 / 6
Velta Ziedina / 2378 / 00:51:42 / 475 / 7
Heather Stephenson / 1846 / 00:52:04 / 494 / 8
Rose Charles / 2411 / 00:54:58 / 687 / 9
Alex Mason / 1754 / 00:55:18 / 716 / 10
Emma Davies / 221 / 00:55:28 / 722 / 11
Claudia Thompson / 1647 / 00:55:40 / 730 / 12
Emma Marsden / 1143 / 00:55:46 / 739 / 13
Eden Gilby / 1951 / 00:55:58 / 751 / 14
Amy Healey / 1753 / 00:56:31 / 787 / 16
Jenna Johnson / 773 / 00:56:43 / 799 / 17
Sophie Green / 1355 / 00:58:27 / 913 / 18
Jess Garner / 1474 / 00:58:35 / 921 / 19
Caroline Nixon / 1780 / 00:58:45 / 932 / 20
Agnieszka Kopyciok / 926 / 00:59:02 / 946 / 21
Stephanie Tsang / 1176 / 00:59:02 / 949 / 22
Sophie Uttley / 339 / 00:59:04 / 952 / 23
Lucie Riley / 529 / 00:59:22 / 977 / 24
Richelle Motherwell / 1735 / 00:59:32 / 988 / 25
Jodie Smith / 1734 / 00:59:35 / 989 / 26
Damilla Ricchiuti / 2252 / 00:59:55 / 1003 / 27
Esther Mathews / 1781 / 01:00:02 / 1006 / 29
Alice Bradshaw / 1779 / 01:00:03 / 1007 / 30
Rosie Fane / 1649 / 01:00:07 / 1009 / 31
Jessica Palmer / 581 / 01:00:28 / 1035 / 32
Melissa Jackson / 1073 / 01:01:01 / 1066 / 33
Alice Deacon / 1927 / 01:01:25 / 1083 / 34
Emma Ronson / 1592 / 01:01:44 / 1097 / 35
Eleanor Page / 1799 / 01:01:49 / 1099 / 36
Imogen Eaves / 1148 / 01:02:44 / 1157 / 37
Chelsea Crossey / 922 / 01:03:16 / 1186 / 38
Chloe Beckett / 26 / 01:05:10 / 1283 / 39
Nicola Wylie / 55 / 01:05:23 / 1295 / 40
Natalie Gray / 1079 / 01:06:54 / 1380 / 41
Gemma Mills / 1802 / 01:07:49 / 1428 / 42
Revecca Finn / 111 / 01:08:17 / 1446 / 43
Hannah Tillett / 1619 / 01:08:26 / 1452 / 44
Ruth Dawson / 785 / 01:08:42 / 1460 / 45
Emily Swindells / 1636 / 01:08:52 / 1466 / 46
Megan Ireland / 579 / 01:09:04 / 1472 / 47
Chelsea Wood / 602 / 01:10:19 / 1513 / 48
Lauren Wood / 1036 / 01:10:28 / 1516 / 49
Adrianna Hayes / 2250 / 01:11:08 / 1548 / 50
Charlotte Mowbray / 833 / 01:11:28 / 1557 / 51
Fleur Daly / 2279 / 01:12:39 / 1598 / 52
Sophie Hodkinson / 751 / 01:13:03 / 1608 / 53
Lisa Townsend / 1722 / 01:14:23 / 1627 / 54
Ellie Cullen / 271 / 01:14:39 / 1637 / 55
Lauren Armstrong / 2226 / 01:14:56 / 1644 / 56
Natalie Cole / 1464 / 01:15:34 / 1653 / 57
Sara Rothwell / 71 / 01:16:10 / 1674 / 58
Caitlin Hale / 1788 / 01:17:23 / 1698 / 59
Christie-Leigh Jones / 1654 / 01:18:15 / 1720 / 60
Anna Jackson / 2310 / 01:18:41 / 1728 / 61
Maisie Thompson / 2364 / 01:19:42 / 1754 / 6
Lauren Hodkinson / 752 / 01:20:43 / 1775 / 63
Olivia Lyon / 1602 / 01:23:12 / 1800 / 64
Sarah Salthouse / 1858 / 01:23:58 / 1803 / 65
Emily Short / 267 / 01:26:29 / 1822 / 66
Eve Corcoran / 623 / 01:27:16 / 1826 / 67
Sophie Nolan / 2362 / 01:30:41 / 1847 / 68
Lilian Snape / 2336 / 01:31:16 / 1857 / 69
Julia Korotkova / 1967 / 01:35:30 / 1869 / 70
Atinuke De Dravo / 1966 / 01:35:44 / 1870 / 71
Lucy Bedford / 1471 / 01:35:53 / 1872 / 73
Lauren Norman / 156 / 01:36:58 / 1877 / 74
Maisie Caffrey / 155 / 01:36:59 / 1878 / 75
Sabrina Leahy / 292 / 01:37:31 / 1879 / 76
Lauren Simkin / 1598 / 01:39:29 / 1885 / 77
Chloe Wright / 1807 / 01:40:15 / 1887 / 78
Laura Hindle / 2323 / 01:40:15 / 1888 / 79
Amanda Schofield / 1686 / 01:40:17 / 1890 / 81
Sarah Griffiths / 1611 / 01:40:19 / 1893 / 82
Bethany Burrows / 767 / 01:41:48 / 1900 / 83
>>FEMALE 26-35
Name - No. / Time / Race / Catpos / pos
H Jo Armitage - 2283 / 00:42:31 / 87 / 1
Danielle Macpherson / 2201 / 00:43:15 / 105 / 2
Meg Procter - 1420 / 00:45:46 / 178 / 3
Basia Pawelczak - 1764 / 00:46:05 / 194 / 4
Jennifer Hill - 1173 / 00:46:22 / 213 / 5
Natalie Makin - 1579 / 00:46:27 / 217 / 6
Dawn Maher - 1581 / 00:47:00 / 236 / 7
Nicola Cruse - 1900 / 00:47:08 / 247 / 8
Rebecca Ratcliffe - 755 / 00:47:34 / 271 / 9
Kathryn Elliot - 70 / 00:49:29 / 358 / 10
Danielle Cathcart - 1337 / 00:49:51 / 380 / 11
Susie Harrison - 1924 / 00:50:03 / 393 / 12
Gabriella Higgins - 1172 / 00:50:36 / 414 / 13
Leah Hammond - 1720 / 00:50:42 / 420 / 14
Ellen Mclachlan - 1290 / 00:50:42 / 421 / 15
Clare Highfield - 124 / 00:50:52 / 431 / 16
Debra Gough - 138 / 00:51:05 / 444 / 17
Kathryn Haycock - 2343 / 00:51:08 / 447 / 18
Lisa Birtwistle - 2211 / 00:51:08 / 448 / 19
Fiona Mckinnon - 1887 / 00:51:13 / 451 / 20
Ella Green - 2335 / 00:51:49 / 479 / 21
Kandy Cardwell - 1593 / 00:51:53 / 482 / 23
Emily Snape - 765 / 00:52:01 / 489 / 24
Amanda Rawcliffe - 1287 / 00:52:27 / 519 / 25
Sophie Gee - 1578 / 00:52:28 / 521 / 26
Jessyca Ajam - 319 / 00:52:41 / 536 / 27
Anna Gluchowska / 1204 / 00:53:01 / 557 / 28
Katie Rutland Smith / 1159 / 00:53:04 / 559 / 29
Dagmara Stankiewicz / 30 / 00:53:20 / 578 / 30
Jennifer Tsang - 1175 / 00:53:21 / 581 / 31
Hayley Haworth - 1760 / 00:53:24 / 584 / 32
Danielle Porter - 906 / 00:53:25 / 586 / 33
Ashleigh Garstang - 1520 / 00:53:55 / 619 / 34
Melissa Valentine - 383 / 00:54:07 / 637 / 35
Kerry Joyce - 771 / 00:54:40 / 673 / 36
Nicola Dyson - 1850 / 00:54:43 / 675 / 37
Steph Pashley - 648 / 00:55:04 / 695 / 38
Kimberley Holmes - 649 / 00:55:04 / 696 / 39
Sheona Hudson - 1870 / 00:55:06 / 701 / 40
Amy Brennan - 813 / 00:55:12 / 707 / 41
Victoria Aland - 1861 / 00:55:43 / 734 / 42
Ariel Pakman - 826 / 00:55:50 / 742 / 43
Joanne Cookney - 619 / 00:55:55 / 747 / 44
Sam Riscatti - 855 / 00:55:57 / 750 / 45
Rachel Ratcliffe - 756 / 00:56:09 / 761 / 46
Sarah Taylor - 1276 / 00:56:17 / 771 / 47
Gillian Anderson - 1064 / 00:56:19 / 774 / 48
Rachael Gregson - 1866 / 00:56:21 / 776 / 49
Charlotte Stubbs - 1491 / 00:56:24 / 777 / 50
Katie Broome - 108 / 00:56:29 / 783 / 51
Claire Duxbury - 1087 / 00:56:33 / 790 / 52
Kelly Lovick - 1885 / 00:56:43 / 798 / 53
Louise Howard - 1796 / 00:56:56 / 819 / 54
Faye Knight - 1078 / 00:57:03 / 822 / 55
Lucy Taylor - 1716 / 00:57:10 / 829 / 56
Charleen Millar - 1235 / 00:57:10 / 830 / 57
Helen Fisher - 1014 / 00:57:15 / 835 / 58
Karen Jackson - 1181 / 00:57:19 / 838 / 59
Lisa Martin - 875 / 00:57:22 / 840 / 60
Shauna Moreland - 781 / 00:57:34 / 853 / 61
Jasmin Wright - 839 / 00:57:45 / 861 / 62
Star Bickerstaff - 1476 / 00:57:59 / 879 / 63
Kristy Houlton - 1891 / 00:58:00 / 880 / 64
Natalie Booth - 384 / 00:58:07 / 891 / 65
Chantelle Vickers - 1030 / 00:58:12 / 902 / 66
Bethan Wylie - 196 / 00:58:35 / 922 / 67
Helen Moyes - 101 / 00:58:38 / 928 / 68
Kirsty Holland - 1877 / 00:58:49 / 934 / 69
Michalina Matulewicz - 871 / 00:59:03 / 950 / 70
Jenny Shepherd - 365 / 00:59:04 / 951 / 71
Jennifer Bowker - 1214 / 00:59:11 / 965 / 72
Rachel Walsh - 106 / 00:59:17 / 970 / 73
Alison Martin - 1000 / 00:59:23 / 980 / 74
Lucy Turner - 1099 / 00:59:40 / 993 / 75
Joy Dodd - 1988 / 00:59:54 / 1000 / 76
Sarah Hughes - 1391 / 01:00:10 / 1011 / 78
Cristina Pirvu - 1854 / 01:00:12 / 1015 / 79
Sam Crossley - 1528 / 01:00:16 / 1021 / 80
Eniko Babko - 1745 / 01:00:25 / 1030 / 81
Jadwiga Wasilewska - 985 / 01:00:43 / 1047 / 82
Catherine Kay - 572 / 01:00:43 / 1048 / 83
Jade Earley - 1415 / 01:00:46 / 1050 / 84
Emma Hardman - 991 / 01:00:55 / 1058 / 85
Jenny Campbell - 1693 / 01:00:58 / 1064 / 86
Katie Wade - 1506 / 01:01:09 / 1072 / 87
Nicola Alty - 1736 / 01:01:12 / 1074 / 88
Lyndsey Hanna - 1597 / 01:01:13 / 1075 / 89
Laura Halstead - 718 / 01:01:25 / 1081 / 90
Sophie Barton - 1515 / 01:01:39 / 1088 / 91
Jen Wormald - 815 / 01:01:40 / 1090 / 92
Charlotte Thompson - 242 / 01:01:42 / 1094 / 93
Kirsty Jackson - 518 / 01:01:50 / 1100 / 94
Chloe Smith - 727 / 01:01:53 / 1104 / 95
Rachel Quanbrough / 790 / 01:01:53 / 1105 / 96
Nicola Wood - 416 / 01:01:57 / 1109 / 97
Samantha Edwards - 1824 / 01:02:04 / 1112 / 98
Claire Banks - 1128 / 01:02:08 / 1115 / 99
Claire Muldoon - 1092 / 01:02:13 / 1121 / 100
Charlotte Baker - 99 / 01:02:17 / 1128 / 101
Karen Tipper - 378 / 01:02:18 / 1131 / 102
Sonia Wilde - 377 / 01:02:19 / 1133 / 103
Kerry Burrow - 1023 / 01:02:21 / 1138 / 104
Emma Jackson - 414 / 01:02:33 / 1150 / 105
Kate German - 1210 / 01:02:36 / 1154 / 106
Anna Holding - 1443 / 01:02:49 / 1164 / 107
Fiona Martin - 1057 / 01:02:55 / 1169 / 108
Jeanicia Mwazanzale / 1367 / 01:02:57 / 1171 / 109
Debra Rodgers - 1989 / 01:02:58 / 1172 / 110
Joanne Phillipson - 115 / 01:03:00 / 1175 / 112
Natalie Kelly - 2275 / 01:03:01 / 1176 / 113
Irene Southern - 114 / 01:03:02 / 1178 / 114
Emily Mcallister - 799 / 01:03:07 / 1182 / 115
Talitha Mclachlan - 590 / 01:03:21 / 1191 / 116
Emma King - 761 / 01:03:22 / 1193 / 117
Tanicia Hayton - 1368 / 01:03:28 / 1201 / 118
Katie Delaney - 783 / 01:03:31 / 1204 / 119
Annmarie Connor - 1922 / 01:03:44 / 1213 / 120
Jessica Simpson - 1646 / 01:03:48 / 1222 / 121
Lauren Crook - 671 / 01:03:55 / 1223 / 122
Natalie Rodgers - 1766 / 01:04:15 / 1240 / 123
Kirsty Ward - 417 / 01:04:21 / 1246 / 124
Carrie Dolan - 471 / 01:04:45 / 1260 / 125
Cheryl Oldacre - 1292 / 01:04:54 / 1271 / 126
Lindsay George - 1439 / 01:04:59 / 1278 / 127
Jessica Butterworth / 901 / 01:05:11 / 1286 / 128
Ashleigh Buschini - 1119 / 01:05:17 / 1291 / 129
Sara Gibson - 131 / 01:05:25 / 1298 / 130
Rachel Nixon - 1369 / 01:05:43 / 1318 / 131
Sophie Pakman - 827 / 01:05:51 / 1325 / 132
Helen Dawson - 125 / 01:05:55 / 1328 / 133
Claire Watts - 1381 / 01:06:01 / 1336 / 134
Suzanne Swainson - 1265 / 01:06:03 / 1337 / 135
Chloe Jones - 1203 / 01:06:08 / 1341 / 136
Rachel Eyre - 1604 / 01:06:12 / 1342 / 137
Agnieszka Kowalczyk - 2306 / 01:06:18 / 1348 / 138
Samantha Carr - 2329 / 01:06:21 / 1353 / 139
Rebecca Bowker - 1215 / 01:06:27 / 1354 / 140
Kiera Abel - 173 / 01:06:47 / 1372 / 141
Sade Mcdonald - 1767 / 01:06:50 / 1373 / 142
Alexandra Mckenna - 894 / 01:06:51 / 1375 / 143
Amanda Casey - 729 / 01:06:53 / 1378 / 144
Emma Sheldon - 1080 / 01:06:55 / 1382 / 145
Rachel Tillett - 1775 / 01:06:56 / 1385 / 146
Gemma Bentham - 112 / 01:07:04 / 1395 / 147
Zoe Willetts - 294 / 01:07:26 / 1414 / 148
Sheridan Bird - 2266 / 01:07:38 / 1420 / 149
Samantha Broadbent - 1184 / 01:07:41 / 1425 / 151
Amy Grimshaw - 716 / 01:07:48 / 1427 / 152
Leah Birchall - 904 / 01:07:55 / 1433 / 153
Hayley Brown - 1692 / 01:08:26 / 1451 / 154
Roxanne Bickerton - 653 / 01:08:48 / 1463 / 155
Allison Colman - 1062 / 01:09:07 / 1474 / 156
Chelsea Smith - 1154 / 01:09:49 / 1498 / 157
Laura Barlow - 1153 / 01:09:50 / 1499 / 158
Lola Louca - 845 / 01:09:55 / 1502 / 159
Zoe Hook - 858 / 01:10:10 / 1510 / 160
Natalie Mchugh - 857 / 01:10:11 / 1511 / 161
Alexandra Shaw - 797 / 01:10:28 / 1519 / 162
Rhianne Austin - 1071 / 01:10:51 / 1533 / 163
Roxanne Ward - 941 / 01:11:06 / 1542 / 164
Francesca Taylor - 2216 / 01:11:10 / 1551 / 165
Leanna Dickinson - 783 / 01:11:12 / 1552 / 166
Natasha Holden - 190 / 01:11:25 / 1554 / 167
Amanda Curtis - 360 / 01:11:37 / 1560 / 168
Zoe Briggs - 688 / 01:11:46 / 1565 / 169
Holly Blundell - 1362 / 01:11:53 / 1567 / 170
Michaela Chapman - 1667 / 01:11:55 / 1568 / 171
Miriam Ferneyhough / 2333 / 01:11:56 / 1570 / 172
Gemma Smith - 151 / 01:12:04 / 1575 / 173
Claire Kaur - 60 / 01:12:21 / 1583 / 174
Kristy Ford - 2233 / 01:12:38 / 1595 / 175
Stephany Wood - 1996 / 01:12:50 / 1605 / 177
Louise Robinson - 1694 / 01:13:19 / 1613 / 178
Faye Gilmartin - 554 / 01:13:19 / 1614 / 179
Rachel Taylor - 335 / 01:14:07 / 1624 / 180
Sam Sutton - 802 / 01:14:36 / 1632 / 181
Amanda Donaghy - 1784 / 01:14:43 / 1638 / 182
Rachael Sanderson - 1124 / 01:14:47 / 1641 / 183
Sarah Shepherd - 504 / 01:14:59 / 1645 / 184
Clare Taylor - 503 / 01:15:00 / 1646 / 185
Marie Jones - 1881 / 01:15:56 / 1663 / 186
Ambre French - 1487 / 01:15:58 / 1665 / 187
Lauren Kola - 1244 / 01:17:06 / 1691 / 188
Chelsea Sykes - 1403 / 01:17:34 / 1705 / 189
Kim Rigby - 1246 / 01:17:44 / 1709 / 190
Emma Gardner - 1628 / 01:17:45 / 1711 / 191
Sarah Faulkner - 516 / 01:18:01 / 1715 / 192
Lucy Bool - 1901 / 01:18:15 / 1721 / 193
Sheryl Armer - 249 / 01:18:54 / 1734 / 194
Christine Bartlett - 149 / 01:19:00 / 1736 / 195
Sarah Hunt - 215 / 01:19:12 / 1744 / 196
Amy Moore - 1803 / 01:19:28 / 1751 / 197
Agete Michalek - 2249 / 01:19:38 / 1752 / 198
Paulina Smoreda - 1688 / 01:20:32 / 1770 / 19
Zoe Maher - 1201 / 01:20:43 / 1776 / 200
Madeelena Penton - 327 / 01:20:43 / 1777 / 201
Kimberley Ford - 1432 / 01:21:20 / 1781 / 202
Katie Taylor - 1797 / 01:21:22 / 1783 / 203
Vicki Richardson - 1350 / 01:22:32 / 1795 / 204
Kathryn Wilson - 83 / 01:25:10 / 1815 / 205
Kelly-Ann Siddons - 1052 / 01:25:57 / 1820 / 206
Charlotte Chambers - 1614 / 01:27:27 / 1834 / 207
Emma Nutter - 1639 / 01:27:28 / 1835 / 208
Lisa Brown - 652 / 01:27:36 / 1837 / 209
Lisa Storey - 568 / 01:30:01 / 1842 / 210
Lucy Stanley - 526 / 01:30:40 / 1846 / 211
Stephanie Thompson - 2365 / 01:30:42 / 1851 / 212
Catherine Singleton - 754 / 01:39:23 / 1883 / 213
Kersti Prii - 1612 / 01:40:19 / 1894 / 214
Louise Harrison - 102 / 01:40:39 / 1896 / 215
Holly /Whittaker - 103 / 01:40:40 / 1897 / 216
Rachel Murray - 344 / 01:40:57 / 1899 / 217
Christine Solomon - 1946 / 01:44:27 / 1907 / 218
>>FEMALE 36-45
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Jane Treggoning - 1643 / 00:43:52 / 123 / 1
Victoria Payne - 1271 / 00:44:12 / 131 / 2
Laura Rogers - 340 / 00:44:43 / 150 / 3
Caroline Dempsey - 1158 / 00:45:40 / 172 / 4
Bev Aspden - 1436 / 00:46:51 / 230 / 5
Jamie Lund - 803 / 00:47:04 / 239 / 6
Michelle Abott - 130 / 00:47:10 / 251 / 7
Cassandra Smedley - 128 / 00:47:11 / 253 / 8
Sharon Cooper - 2272 / 00:48:19 / 299 / 9
Fran Connolly - 955 / 00:48:36 / 314 / 10
Caroline Schofield - 768 / 00:48:55 / 331 / 11
Katie Rawcliffe - 338 / 00:49:23 / 354 / 12
Jenny Mcandrew - 886 / 00:49:51 / 378 / 13
Lyndsey Rawlinson - 1508 / 00:49:55 / 384 / 14
Adelle Mcniven - 1633 / 00:49:58 / 386 / 15
Robyn Lucas - 380 / 00:50:01 / 390 / 16
Helen Donald - 1479 / 00:50:34 / 412 / 17
Sue Brookes - 1564 / 00:50:54 / 434 / 18
Sally Jones - 485 / 00:51:03 / 440 / 19
Charlotte John - 596 / 00:51:18 / 456 / 20
Annmarie Ridgway - 236 / 00:51:18 / 457 / 21
Natali Harper - 880 / 00:51:20 / 459 / 22
Eve Howard - 1060 / 00:51:26 / 465 / 23
Julie Hall - 2217 / 00:52:06 / 495 / 24
Claire Taylor - 493 / 00:52:15 / 506 / 26
Katy Stow - 872 / 00:52:21 / 510 / 27
Janine Tracey - 47 / 00:52:24 / 511 / 28
Clare Collins - 1752 / 00:52:24 / 513 / 29
Rachael Slater - 543 / 00:52:28 / 520 / 30
Lorna Pickup - 635 / 00:52:30 / 523 / 31
Helen Hall - 912 / 00:52:35 / 527 / 32
Michaela Thomson - 312 / 00:52:41 / 537 / 33
Shameem Hudson - 314 / 00:52:43 / 542 / 34
Sarah Drinkwater - 1908 / 00:52:48 / 550 / 35
Andrea Woodhead - 1542 / 00:52:59 / 556 / 36
Rosie Johnson - 2385 / 00:53:08 / 561 / 37
Caroline Howles - 497 / 00:53:15 / 571 / 38
Amanda Williams - 1317 / 00:53:15 / 572 / 39
Alexandra Hooton - 1225 / 00:53:20 / 579 / 40
Hayley Hoy-Durant - 286 / 00:53:31 / 595 / 41
Carole Bailey - 1332 / 00:53:49 / 611 / 42
Faye Mcculloch - 150 / 00:53:54 / 617 / 43
Shelley Brady - 336 / 00:54:01 / 626 / 44
Natalie Sergeant - 337 / 00:54:01 / 627 / 45
Kelly Galtrey - 1343 / 00:54:08 / 638 / 46
Amanda Collison - 163 / 00:54:11 / 641 / 47
Nicole John - 760 / 00:54:25 / 652 / 48
Louise Cooper - 909 / 00:54:47 / 680 / 49
Jenny Meadows - 968 / 00:54:56 / 685 / 50
Leanne Finch - 1164 / 00:55:04 / 697 / 51
Claire Jarvis - 1076 / 00:55:11 / 706 / 52
Emma / Maguire - 683 / 00:55:12 / 709 / 53
Clare Clarke - 1899 / 00:55:21 / 720 / 54
Emma Sherwin - 1485 / 00:55:33 / 725 / 55
Dawn Callaghan - 1258 / 00:55:40 / 729 / 56
Vikki Wrigley - 1898 / 00:55:50 / 744 / 57
Lisa Lord - 182 / 00:55:53 / 745 / 58
Clare Scott - 406 / 00:56:09 / 763 / 59
Julie Vale - 227 / 00:56:10 / 765 / 60
Christina Mercer - 143 / 00:56:18 / 773 / 61
Beckie Waine - 2312 / 00:56:24 / 778 / 62
Kirstie Whyatt - 1983 / 00:56:32 / 788 / 63
Kirstie Whyatt - 1983 / 00:56:32 / 789 / 64
Louise Rothwell - 708 / 00:56:47 / 804 / 65
Joanne Denney - 1934 / 00:56:52 / 811 / 66
Alison Nuttall - 434 / 00:56:55 / 817 / 67
Amanda Hardiker - 1568 / 00:57:03 / 824 / 68
Sally-Ann Emmas - 429 / 00:57:25 / 842 / 69
Lucy Neighbour - 246 / 00:57:25 / 843 / 70
Anthea Jones - 1298 / 00:57:25 / 844 / 71
Leanne Hatch - 1284 / 00:57:25 / 845 / 72
Amanda McDonough / 1978 / 00:57:30 / 848 / 73
Nikki Foley - 1311 / 00:57:39 / 855 / 75
Tracy Taylor - 1055 / 00:57:45 / 860 / 76
Sarah Maylor - 1894 / 00:57:55 / 875 / 77
Claire Rybczynski - 178 / 00:57:57 / 876 / 78
Kate Bell - 237 / 00:58:09 / 896 / 79
Gemma Robertson - 2262 / 00:58:15 / 904 / 80
Deirdre Hatton - 947 / 00:58:36 / 924 / 81
Lisa Lambert - 1256 / 00:58:37 / 926 / 82
Kelly Warwick - 298 / 00:58:50 / 935 / 83
Jane Hunter - 1226 / 00:58:56 / 942 / 84
Debbie Senior - 1678 / 00:59:02 / 947 / 85
Vivienne Ruscitti - 1396 / 00:59:07 / 956 / 86
Lesley Neal - 1994 / 00:59:09 / 960 / 87
Hayley Poultney - 2331 / 00:59:16 / 968 / 88
Kelly Gaze - 1917 / 00:59:19 / 972 / 89
Faye Hughes - 2325 / 00:59:22 / 975 / 90
Jill Fallon - 283 / 00:59:26 / 983 / 92
Lindsay O’dea - 1307 / 00:59:31 / 987 / 93
Anna Buchanan - 1514 / 00:59:37 / 991 / 94
Lyndsey Leeming - 1843 / 01:00:09 / 1010 / 95
Laura Goodinson - 1207 / 01:00:13 / 1016 / 96
Diana Barker - 2398 / 01:00:24 / 1029 / 97
Katie Atkinson - 2388 / 01:00:28 / 1034 / 98
Sarah Cook - 1259 / 01:00:31 / 1038 / 99
Alex Cesarz - 118 / 01:00:34 / 1041 / 100
Jennifer Burrough - 1195 / 01:00:44 / 1049 / 101
Suzanne Best - 1194 / 01:00:47 / 1054 / 102
Rachael Jones - 685 / 01:00:50 / 1055 / 103
Catherine Lawrenson - 368 / 01:00:56 / 1061 / 104
Mel Guffogg - 1043 / 01:01:04 / 1068 / 105
Catherine Kiernan - 325 / 01:01:04 / 1069 / 106
Jodie Bryan - 548 / 01:01:28 / 1085 / 107
Marisa Whybrow - 209 / 01:01:30 / 1086 / 108
Laura Gibbons - 1932 / 01:01:40 / 1089 / 109
Kirsty Goldsmith - 315 / 01:01:41 / 1093 / 110
Colette Orwin - 93 / 01:01:44 / 1096 / 111
Katie Jones - 452 / 01:01:49 / 1098 / 112
Jillian Clowes - 1003 / 01:01:55 / 1107 / 113
Suzanne Nolan - 1841 / 01:01:56 / 1108 / 114
Cheryl Rickwood - 1743 / 01:02:06 / 1114 / 115
Lindsay Dickinson - 1377 / 01:02:20 / 1135 / 116
Debbie Ankers - 860 / 01:02:20 / 1137 / 117
Sarah Marsden - 1821 / 01:02:27 / 1143 / 118
Laura Carruthers - 1537 / 01:02:28 / 1146 / 119
Gillian Fryer - 916 / 01:02:39 / 1156 / 120
Victoria Bennett - 1806 / 01:02:49 / 1163 / 121
Lisa Pollitt - 883 / 01:02:56 / 1170 / 122
Vicky Roberts - 1644 / 01:03:08 / 1183 / 123
Anna Martin - 1229 / 01:03:18 / 1188 / 124
Emma Sneath - 1708 / 01:03:29 / 1202 / 125
Amanda Keane - 1938 / 01:03:37 / 1209 / 126
Debbie Slater - 1540 / 01:03:44 / 1214 / 127
Kath Maguire - 1660 / 01:03:47 / 1218 / 128
Kim Southerington / 168 / 01:04:02 / 1235 / 129
Kelly Whittaker - 467 / 01:04:04 / 1236 / 130
Rebecca Davis - 1852 / 01:04:17 / 1243 / 131
Jayne Ogier - 1177 / 01:04:18 / 1244 / 132
Diane Bain - 238 / 01:04:19 / 1245 / 133
Melanie Clarkson - 1385 / 01:04:22 / 1247 / 134
Michelle Thornley - 2235 / 01:04:30 / 1253 / 135
Julie Brayne - 1096 / 01:04:40 / 1255 / 136
Marianne Moore - 410 / 01:04:45 / 1258 / 137
Louise Gover - 2420 / 01:04:45 / 1261 / 138
Nadine Hetherington / 1267 / 01:04:45 / 1263 / 139
Michelle Allison - 853 / 01:04:50 / 1267 / 140
Laura Middleton - 148 / 01:04:53 / 1270 / 141
Terri Archer - 409 / 01:05:14 / 1289 / 142
Maxine Isbister - 1069 / 01:05:17 / 1290 / 143
Nicola Carter - 256 / 01:05:19 / 1293 / 144
Lynette Duxbury - 97 / 01:05:25 / 1299 / 145
Nicki Paynter - 1257 / 01:05:31 / 1304 / 146
Amanda / Aveyard - 1737 / 01:05:32 / 1305 / 147
Lesley Slinger - 1696 / 01:05:35 / 1311 / 148
Ann Langley - 42 / 01:05:52 / 1326 / 149
Sarah Morris - 90 / 01:05:55 / 1329 / 150
Hilary Dix - 1004 / 01:05:56 / 1330 / 151
Leanne Bluck - 563 / 01:05:57 / 1332 / 152
Victoria Mcmurtrie - 1312 / 01:06:05 / 1339 / 153
Sophia James - 740 / 01:06:14 / 1343 / 154
Julie Rooney - 1123 / 01:06:17 / 1347 / 155
Charlotte Bradshaw - 624 / 01:06:21 / 1351 / 156
Julia Hardy - 1186 / 01:06:34 / 1361 / 157
Michelle Townhill - 1183 / 01:06:40 / 1366 / 158
Alex Milner - 1849 / 01:06:44 / 1370 / 159
Stacey Callagher - 2334 / 01:06:52 / 1376 / 160
Verity Callagher - 1730 / 01:06:54 / 1381 / 162
Emma Pumphrey - 1389 / 01:07:03 / 1393 / 163
Michelle Middleton - 411 / 01:07:05 / 1397 / 164
Helen Brown - 1910 / 01:07:25 / 1413 / 165
Hayley Oakes - 1774 / 01:07:39 / 1422 / 166
Sarah Hyams - 136 / 01:07:52 / 1429 / 167
Denise Scott - 45 / 01:07:57 / 1434 / 168
Sandra Gilchrist - 1077 / 01:08:02 / 1438 / 169
Kelly Dawkins - 1400 / 01:08:11 / 1441 / 170
Piyawan Clark - 1118 / 01:08:13 / 1442 / 171
Claire Forrest - 984 / 01:08:14 / 1443 / 172
Lucy Finn - 110 / 01:08:17 / 1445 / 173
Kirsty Waywell - 1698 / 01:08:21 / 1448 / 174
Donna Shannon - 1346 / 01:08:24 / 1449 / 175
Victoria Boyle - 1344 / 01:08:26 / 1450 / 176
Gillian Treadell - 731 / 01:08:40 / 1458 / 178
Joanna Martyn-Clark / 1710 / 01:08:41 / 1459 / 179
Liz Connolly - 1835 / 01:08:42 / 1461 / 180
Leanne Singleton - 308 / 01:08:49 / 1465 / 181
Laura Faulkner - 81 / 01:09:06 / 1473 / 182
Jenny Mcbride - 1809 / 01:09:14 / 1479 / 183
Nichola Griffiths - 1586 / 01:09:24 / 1483 / 184
Clare Vintner - 957 / 01:09:45 / 1491 / 185
Emma Barnes - 840 / 01:09:55 / 1503 / 186
Elizabeth Halliwell - 1663 / 01:10:28 / 1518 / 187
Terri Wolstenholme / 2327 / 01:11:06 / 1543 / 188
Sarah Swift - 183 / 01:11:09 / 1549 / 189
Jo Booth - 427 / 01:11:34 / 1559 / 190
Nicola Mitchell - 614 / 01:11:39 / 1562 / 191
Beverley Ansell - 689 / 01:11:49 / 1566 / 192
Nicola Marsland - 33 / 01:11:57 / 1571 / 193
Kelly Wilson - 451 / 01:12:03 / 1573 / 194
Alysson Lea - 606 / 01:12:05 / 1576 / 195
Nicola Gallet - 2303 / 01:12:34 / 1592 / 196
Janine Johnston - 1625 / 01:12:37 / 1594 / 197
Helen Holden - 105 / 01:12:40 / 1600 / 198
Christina Wilson - 1572 / 01:12:49 / 1604 / 199
Cindy Wong - 680 / 01:13:04 / 1609 / 200
Sharon France - 1495 / 01:13:26 / 1619 / 201
Jen Shervey - 637 / 01:14:46 / 1640 / 202
Kerry Holroyd-Swarbrick / 1498 / 01:15:00 / 1647 / 203
Tess Foy - 956 / 01:15:42 / 1657 / 204
Jodie Smith - 1334 / 01:15:53 / 1660 / 205
Julie Douglas - 240 / 01:16:00 / 1667 / 206
Dorota Wisniewska - 1193 / 01:16:04 / 1671 / 207
Heather Mcnair - 166 / 01:16:21 / 1680 / 208
Nicola Rogerson - 1494 / 01:17:07 / 1694 / 209
Emma Colledge - 662 / 01:17:30 / 1701 / 210
Annette Spokes-Ellis - 617 / 01:17:50 / 1713 / 211
Sinead Wolstenholme / 1109 / 01:18:38 / 1725 / 212
Rosemary Guarino - 882 / 01:18:40 / 1727 / 213
Sue Henry - 266 / 01:18:47 / 1729 / 214
Annette Tate - 265 / 01:18:51 / 1731 / 215
Tricia Hale - 1786 / 01:19:00 / 1735 / 216
Alice Cochrane - 214 / 01:19:13 / 1746 / 217
Carly Hempel - 1855 / 01:19:26 / 1749 / 218
Cara Gradwell - 1661 / 01:19:45 / 1756 / 219
Vicki Jordan - 1576 / 01:19:52 / 1757 / 220
Deborah Moore - 1687 / 01:20:34 / 1771 / 221
Sonya Brannigan - 244 / 01:21:13 / 1778 / 222
Donna Finer - 1874 / 01:21:21 / 1782 / 223
Lucy Breakwell - 622 / 01:21:29 / 1787 / 224
Miranda Pascucci - 582 / 01:21:34 / 1790 / 225
Klare Casey - 13 / 01:21:53 / 1792 / 226
Hannah Duxbury - 431 / 01:23:03 / 1798 / 227
Kirsty Jones - 1808 / 01:23:43 / 1802 / 228
Leah Wright - 1493 / 01:24:02 / 1805 / 229
Stacey Quaggan - 1035 / 01:24:24 / 1809 / 230
Deborah Bennett - 1580 / 01:26:37 / 1824 / 231
Debbie Johnson - 1725 / 01:27:33 / 1836 / 232
Dianna Zapata Mejia / 725 / 01:29:42 / 1841 / 233
Mandy Seeley - 527 / 01:30:42 / 1849 / 234
Leanne Nevin - 936 / 01:30:52 / 1852 / 235
Joanne Kenreck - 2277 / 01:31:02 / 1853 / 236
Joanne Kenreck - 2277 / 01:31:02 / 1854 / 237
Nikki Hearn - 508 / 01:31:17 / 1858 / 238
Louise Tyrer - 808 / 01:32:17 / 1860 / 239
Leanne Langley - 1674 / 01:34:03 / 1865 / 240
Andrea Hammond - 67 / 01:35:18 / 1867 / 241
Lucia Boccaccio - 613 / 01:37:47 / 1881 / 242
Emma Fullard - 1645 / 01:39:28 / 1884 / 243
Louise Hudson - 574 / 01:39:47 / 1886 / 244
Nicola Lewis - 62 / 01:40:18 / 1891 / 245
Kirsty Michael - 677 / 01:40:52 / 1898 / 246
Tracy Smalley - 1830 / 01:43:08 / 1904 / 247
Nicole Partridge - 72 / 01:57:52 / 1914 / 248
>>FEMALE 46-55
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Nicola Unsworth - 1947 / 00:44:44 / 151 / 1
Alison Dugdale - 1589 / 00:46:00 / 193 / 2
Alison Radcliffe - 512 / 00:47:33 / 269 / 3
Sara Ward - 1948 / 00:47:35 / 272 / 4
Amanda Wood - 750 / 00:47:35 / 274 / 5
Susan Jackson - 1567 / 00:47:43 / 280 / 6
Claire Watmough - 459 / 00:47:46 / 282 / 7
Susan Hawitt - 1818 / 00:48:13 / 295 / 8
Susanne Leonard - 1957 / 00:48:40 / 317 / 9
Lisa Dunnington - 1920 / 00:48:48 / 320 / 10
Debbie Brooks - 408 / 00:48:53 / 327 / 11
Kathy Gaunt - 1789 / 00:48:59 / 333 / 12
Gail Bristo - 1563 / 00:49:30 / 362 / 13
Helen Wilson - 175 / 00:49:51 / 379 / 14
Natasha Newell - 1053 / 00:50:00 / 387 / 15
Dawn Boardman - 1224 / 00:50:02 / 392 / 16
Catherine Nicholls - 2255 / 00:50:44 / 423 / 17
Deborah Moran - 282 / 00:50:55 / 435 / 18
Treena Kenyon - 306 / 00:50:57 / 436 / 19
Jacqui Slater - 219 / 00:51:17 / 455 / 20
Kathryn Chester - 402 / 00:51:19 / 458 / 21
Helen Harrison - 1878 / 00:52:40 / 532 / 22
Susan Hartley - 222 / 00:52:40 / 533 / 23
Fran Hodskinson - 2244 / 00:53:15 / 569 / 24
Clare Houghton - 896 / 00:53:30 / 592 / 25
Louisa Porter - 359 / 00:53:31 / 594 / 26
Sarah Tomlinson - 2341 / 00:53:45 / 606 / 27
Andrea Scully - 1219 / 00:53:46 / 608 / 28
Joyce Tetlow - 1070 / 00:53:50 / 613 / 29
Natalie Westgate - 1613 / 00:54:07 / 636 / 30
Angela Herbert - 1715 / 00:54:16 / 646 / 31
Sharon Hornby - 146 / 00:54:21 / 650 / 32
Steve Twist - 1082 / 00:54:33 / 666 / 33
Kay Twist - 1081 / 00:54:34 / 667 / 34
Lisa Villarrubia - 1218 / 00:54:42 / 674 / 35
Catherine Walsh - 1352 / 00:55:15 / 711 / 36
Patricia Cross - 1986 / 00:55:19 / 717 / 37
Julie Rylance - 741 / 00:55:27 / 721 / 38
Victoria Waterhouse / 1860 / 00:55:41 / 731 / 39
Linda Chadderton - 627 / 00:56:04 / 756 / 40
Emma Green - 1354 / 00:56:04 / 757 / 41
Shz Drew - 559 / 00:56:25 / 780 / 42
Graeme Hall - 1739 / 00:56:36 / 792 / 43
Diane Taylor - 1992 / 00:56:42 / 796 / 44
Joanne Lovick - 1470 / 00:56:44 / 800 / 45
Hazel Bigley - 599 / 00:56:46 / 802 / 46
Jennifer Burtonwood / 938 / 00:56:54 / 813 / 47
Ruth Wheatley - 1811 / 00:56:54 / 814 / 48
Clare Cobb - 789 / 00:57:10 / 831 / 49
Barb Stephenson - 1845 / 00:57:11 / 832 / 50
Angela Bickerstaffe / 1230 / 00:57:15 / 834 / 51
Sharlan Butcher - 1456 / 00:57:16 / 836 / 52
Paula Ellam - 1712 / 00:57:34 / 851 / 53
Diane Cannon - 629 / 00:57:43 / 859 / 54
Alison Gilmore - 450 / 00:57:53 / 874 / 55
Sally Windsor - 1359 / 00:58:07 / 888 / 56
Helen Turpie - 444 / 00:58:07 / 889 / 57
Abbie Cocker - 550 / 00:58:08 / 894 / 58
Lindsay Darbyshire - 2387 / 00:58:12 / 901 / 59
Lisa Tomlinson - 2273 / 00:58:36 / 923 / 60
Diane Mears - 834 / 00:58:36 / 925 / 61
Isabel Mcnamee - 1140 / 00:58:38 / 927 / 62
Cara Cooper - 1097 / 00:58:55 / 939 / 63
Lesley Moreland - 780 / 00:58:56 / 943 / 64
Nikki Sneddon - 1266 / 00:59:07 / 959 / 65
Helen Thompson - 1365 / 00:59:28 / 984 / 66
Emma Withnell - 769 / 00:59:41 / 994 / 67
Nickola Walker - 2238 / 00:59:51 / 999 / 68
Catherine Bell - 1561 / 01:00:30 / 1037 / 69
Joanne Darlington - 1895 / 01:00:35 / 1042 / 70
Karen Trent - 210 / 01:00:58 / 1062 / 71
Karen Sharpe - 456 / 01:00:58 / 1063 / 72
Sarah Drachenberg / 1449 / 01:01:01 / 1065 / 73
Gill Hayes - 120 / 01:01:15 / 1076 / 74
Louise Wainwright - 361 / 01:01:33 / 1087 / 75
Dawn Porter - 438 / 01:01:50 / 1102 / 76
Joanne May - 48 / 01:02:10 / 1118 / 77
Jennie Ward - 664 / 01:02:12 / 1119 / 78
Amanda Jurin - 990 / 01:02:15 / 1124 / 79
Gail Farmer - 1970 / 01:02:17 / 1127 / 80
Donna Morton - 721 / 01:02:18 / 1130 / 81
Lesley Honlon - 2409 / 01:02:19 / 1134 / 82
Vanessa Stott - 1049 / 01:02:20 / 1136 / 83
Paula Underwood - 1798 / 01:02:21 / 1139 / 84
Vanessa Watson - 413 / 01:02:33 / 1151 / 85
Beverley Hollowood-Brown / 88 / 01:02:38 / 1155 / 86
Natalie Owen - 687 / 01:02:51 / 1165 / 87
Anne Burgess - 323 / 01:02:52 / 1168 / 88
Martina Hayden - 1903 / 01:03:04 / 1179 / 89
Helen Lovell - 514 / 01:03:06 / 1180 / 90
Sharon Parkinson - 786 / 01:03:17 / 1187 / 91
Liz Powell - 1037 / 01:03:30 / 1203 / 92
Barbara Wright - 15 / 01:03:48 / 1220 / 93
Samantha Holden - 395 / 01:03:55 / 1224 / 94
Jane Molyneux - 1238 / 01:03:56 / 1226 / 95
Sue Pilkington - 2392 / 01:04:02 / 1234 / 96
Jennifer Bradshaw - 285 / 01:04:16 / 1242 / 97
Maggie Walsh - 1088 / 01:04:26 / 1249 / 98
Yvonne Fraser - 392 / 01:04:43 / 1257 / 99
Marnie Taylor - 449 / 01:04:58 / 1275 / 100
Donna Jordan - 420 / 01:04:58 / 1276 / 101
Sharon Thomas - 421 / 01:04:59 / 1279 / 102
Lisa Appleton - 482 / 01:05:05 / 1281 / 103
Carrie Courtney - 1065 / 01:05:08 / 1282 / 104
Lynne Cherry - 1399 / 01:05:10 / 1284 / 105
Victoria Longworth - 1310 / 01:05:33 / 1308 / 106
Tracy Wood - 601 / 01:05:35 / 1309 / 107
Kathryn Ward - 1167 / 01:05:50 / 1323 / 108
Lisa Ranby - 2373 / 01:06:18 / 1349 / 109
Geraldine Arkwright - 1397 / 01:06:29 / 1356 / 110
Sarah Hancock - 1462 / 01:06:30 / 1359 / 111
Beth Higginbottom / 759 / 01:06:33 / 1360 / 112
Andrea O’neill - 1180 / 01:06:36 / 1362 / 113
Elaine Hayes - 1961 / 01:06:39 / 1364 / 114
Andrea Butterworth / 1339 / 01:06:39 / 1365 / 115
Linda Marsden - 1028 / 01:06:42 / 1369 / 116
Janet Hall - 1685 / 01:06:53 / 1379 / 117
Julie Clarke - 253 / 01:06:58 / 1388 / 118
Jacqui Squirrell - 1458 / 01:07:09 / 1404 / 119
Tracey Harper - 2294 / 01:07:26 / 1415 / 120
Tracey Harper - 2294 / 01:07:26 / 1416 / 121
Nicola Eaton - 898 / 01:07:28 / 1417 / 122
Aileen Eaves - 1147 / 01:07:40 / 1423 / 123
Boris Richardson - 480 / 01:07:54 / 1431 / 124
Tina Hynes - 1889 / 01:08:01 / 1436 / 125
Diane /Saxton - 76 / 01:08:05 / 1439 / 126
Dawn Baron - 217 / 01:08:21 / 1447 / 127
Jill Ritchie - 1587 / 01:08:29 / 1453 / 128
Jane Slaney - 2224 / 01:08:34 / 1457 / 129
Tiyra Slaam - 78 / 01:08:58 / 1468 / 130
Kate Houlden - 1149 / 01:09:24 / 1481 / 131
Helen Jenkins - 428 / 01:09:24 / 1482 / 132
Heather Smith - 1305 / 01:09:38 / 1486 / 133
Julie Topping - 1074 / 01:09:40 / 1489 / 134
Samantha Kilmurray - 1847 / 01:10:01 / 1505 / 135
Andrea Sandiford - 2204 / 01:10:12 / 1512 / 136
Karen Livesey - 2264 / 01:10:28 / 1517 / 137
Hilary Flood - 1306 / 01:10:29 / 1520 / 138
Helen Bradley Tsopanoglou / 1548 / 01:10:33 / 1522 / 139
Louise Mowbray - 1793 / 01:10:36 / 1525 / 141
Adele Jewell - 974 / 01:10:47 / 1529 / 142
Michele Lewis - 975 / 01:10:47 / 1530 / 143
Susan Williams - 27 / 01:10:52 / 1534 / 144
Linda Cartwright - 1125 / 01:10:53 / 1535 / 145
Kim Blake - 820 / 01:10:54 / 1536 / 146
Sharron King - 1029 / 01:10:57 / 1540 / 147
Tracy Young - 1875 / 01:11:26 / 1555 / 148
Maxine Fishwick - 491 / 01:11:39 / 1563 / 149
Michelle Sheridan - 1480 / 01:12:01 / 1572 / 150
Lynn Shaw - 1584 / 01:12:14 / 1579 / 151
Samantha Wright - 469 / 01:12:19 / 1581 / 152
Marina Bromilow - 607 / 01:12:33 / 1590 / 153
Denise Powell - 1607 / 01:12:41 / 1601 / 154
Debbie Clarke - 863 / 01:12:44 / 1603 / 155
Andrea Feeney - 1839 / 01:12:58 / 1607 / 156
Claire Smith - 1327 / 01:13:19 / 1616 / 157
Carole Robinson - 1695 / 01:13:20 / 1617 / 158
Paula Wright - 1496 / 01:13:25 / 1618 / 159
Sarah Gill - 951 / 01:13:41 / 1623 / 160
Denise Fishwick - 80 / 01:14:13 / 1625 / 161
Louisa Hughes - 659 / 01:14:29 / 1630 / 162
Tina Wilkinson - 2212 / 01:14:36 / 1634 / 163
Clair Hutchison - 1031 / 01:15:05 / 1648 / 164
Clare /Looker - 404 / 01:15:07 / 1649 / 165
Carol Dixon - 11 / 01:16:04 / 1669 / 166
Shirley Hindley - 73 / 01:16:09 / 1673 / 167
Ros Hare - 1882 / 01:16:11 / 1676 / 168
Julie Birks - 976 / 01:16:25 / 1683 / 169
Vivienne Trott - 1221 / 01:16:25 / 1684 / 170
Beverley Lord - 2258 / 01:16:34 / 1685 / 171
Emma Brooks - 1370 / 01:16:38 / 1686 / 172
Heidi Taylor - 1916 / 01:16:38 / 1687 / 173
Michelle Brown - 37 / 01:17:06 / 1692 / 174
Tracy Bailes - 1497 / 01:17:09 / 1695 / 175
Deborah Cotton - 51 / 01:17:16 / 1696 / 176
Claire Hitchen - 2257 / 01:17:46 / 1712 / 177
Christine Greenwood - 280 / 01:18:05 / 1716 / 178
Sharon Hall - 494 / 01:18:10 / 1717 / 179
Samantha Proctor - 694 / 01:18:22 / 1723 / 180
Lisa Minshull - 25 / 01:18:39 / 1726 / 181
Claire Bent - 1285 / 01:18:54 / 1733 / 182
Jane Howard - 2291 / 01:19:03 / 1738 / 183
Ailsa Uttley - 342 / 01:19:08 / 1740 / 184
Susan Strother - 477 / 01:20:06 / 1759 / 185
Andrea Smith - 478 / 01:20:06 / 1760 / 186
Lisa Nairne - 2000 / 01:20:20 / 1767 / 187
Lynn Murray - 1249 / 01:20:37 / 1773 / 188
Kate Mcdermott - 43 / 01:20:41 / 1774 / 189
Suzanne Rooney - 44 / 01:21:23 / 1784 / 190
Sue Andrew - 158 / 01:22:10 / 1794 / 191
Janine Carmichael - 881 / 01:24:32 / 1811 / 192
Fiona O’donoghue - 2407 / 01:24:55 / 1812 / 193
Rachael Mills - 739 / 01:25:47 / 1817 / 194
Deborah Sargent - 474 / 01:25:55 / 1819 / 195
Judith Dooler - 1441 / 01:26:36 / 1823 / 196
Linda Gibbons - 1393 / 01:27:22 / 1828 / 197
Jane Wilde - 1274 / 01:27:25 / 1831 / 198
Nicola Shepherd - 1522 / 01:30:13 / 1844 / 199
Julie Dean - 1486 / 01:33:42 / 1864 / 200
Susan Walker - 918 / 01:35:30 / 1868 / 201
Jeanette Jemson - 1624 / 01:36:50 / 1875 / 202
Christine Haines - 2415 / 01:37:43 / 1880 / 203
Susan Milburn - 1603 / 01:40:19 / 1892 / 204
Heather Pullen - 68 / 01:42:56 / 1901 / 205
Joanne Richmond - 1347 / 01:43:05 / 1903 / 206
Ria Bright - 358 / 01:43:09 / 1905 / 207
Sam Milligan - 843 / 01:47:01 / 1908 / 208
Amanda Townsend - 1723 / 01:52:14 / 1910 / 209
Kerry Mccarthy - 1188 / 01:54:06 / 1911 / 210
Stephanie Beasley - 346 / 02:09:37 / 1915 / 211
>>FEMALE 56-65
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Barbara Holmes - 228 / 00:45:03 / 157 / 1
Ann Griffiths - 457 / 00:47:51 / 284 / 2
Mark Spencer - 794 / 00:48:53 / 328 / 3
Kath Hoyer - 865 / 00:49:10 / 343 / 4
Julie Cruse - 1982 / 00:52:20 / 509 / 5
Jane Pearson - 1902 / 00:52:42 / 539 / 6
Linda Smith - 1675 / 00:53:51 / 615 / 7
Eileen Worthington / 615 / 00:55:18 / 715 / 8
Ruth Fleet - 1044 / 00:55:54 / 746 / 9
Jackie Cherry - 135 / 00:55:56 / 748 / 10
Julie Taberner - 1395 / 00:56:18 / 772 / 11
Mandy Hughes - 326 / 00:57:08 / 827 / 12
Mary Hewitt - 638 / 00:57:24 / 841 / 13
Debbie Asquith - 867 / 00:57:50 / 864 / 14
Diane Annis - 1373 / 00:57:59 / 878 / 15
Joy Baxter - 650 / 00:58:24 / 910 / 16
Nicola Ball - 822 / 00:58:30 / 918 / 17
Jane Whalley - 967 / 00:58:44 / 931 / 18
Barbara Sharples - 714 / 00:58:56 / 941 / 19
Julia Porter - 895 / 00:59:11 / 963 / 20
Susan Partington - 245 / 01:00:10 / 1012 / 21
Celma Naylor - 1330 / 01:00:13 / 1018 / 22
Juli Wiseman - 1714 / 01:00:17 / 1023 / 23
Pauline Brown - 992 / 01:00:20 / 1025 / 24
Kim Mcguire - 870 / 01:01:19 / 1077 / 25
Yvonne Eaves Ince - 353 / 01:01:19 / 1078 / 26
Shirley Norris - 1341 / 01:02:49 / 1162 / 27
Joanne Manning - 902 / 01:03:33 / 1206 / 28
Kinta Beaver - 792 / 01:04:40 / 1254 / 29
Hazel Sugden - 564 / 01:05:11 / 1285 / 30
Sandra Anderson - 825 / 01:05:12 / 1288 / 31
Linda Walker - 1666 / 01:05:25 / 1296 / 32
Sandr/ Davies - 232 / 01:05:32 / 1306 / 33
Antoinette Edge - 1198 / 01:05:37 / 1312 / 34
Ann Moyes - 577 / 01:05:43 / 1317 / 35
Piyaporn Birtwistle - 706 / 01:06:15 / 1344 / 36
Louise Wells - 1241 / 01:06:50 / 1374 / 37
Karen Gardt - 874 / 01:07:05 / 1396 / 38
Lisbeth Owens - 21 / 01:07:24 / 1412 / 39
Yvonne Wright - 837 / 01:08:16 / 1444 / 40
Alison Pearson - 994 / 01:08:34 / 1455 / 41
Kerry Eccles - 2386 / 01:09:41 / 1490 / 42
Julia Barnes - 2347 / 01:09:45 / 1492 / 43
Susan Snarr - 1021 / 01:09:58 / 1504 / 44
Rita Challinor - 1848 / 01:10:03 / 1506 / 45
Kath Benson - 691 / 01:11:07 / 1545 / 46
Elaine Garstang - 1530 / 01:12:25 / 1588 / 47
Alicia Nanusawa - 2263 / 01:13:16 / 1611 / 48
Gillian Towers - 686 / 01:14:36 / 1633 / 49
Liz Stanton - 736 / 01:15:59 / 1666 / 50
Rachel Hughes - 466 / 01:16:21 / 1681 / 51
Kate Hempel - 1144 / 01:17:29 / 1699 / 52
Lynn Mawdsley - 988 / 01:17:31 / 1702 / 53
Helen Meehan - 1980 / 01:18:15 / 1719 / 54
Grace Pickles - 712 / 01:19:13 / 1745 / 55
Anita Fish - 703 / 01:20:18 / 1763 / 56
Shelli Olley - 2405 / 01:20:37 / 1772 / 57
Jackie Hammond - 40 / 01:24:00 / 1804 / 58
Sheila Ryder - 1906 / 01:25:51 / 1818 / 59
Susan Haley - 1272 / 01:27:26 / 1833 / 60
Sandra Habberley - 310 / 01:28:26 / 1839 / 61
Karen James - 49 / 01:32:20 / 1861 / 62
Ursula Prii - 1588 / 01:40:20 / 1895 / 63
>>FEMALE 66 AND OVER
Name - No. / Time / Race pos / Cat pos
Hannah / Parkinson - 2269 / 00:54:12 / 643 / 1
Jackie / Mason - 1200 / 00:58:40 / 929 / 2
Kathleen / Walmsley - 944 / 01:07:52 / 1430 / 3
Trudy / Donnelly - 2293 / 01:09:36 / 1485 / 4
Margaret / Holden - 1570 / 01:12:24 / 1587 / 5
Les / Robertson - 1925 / 01:15:40 / 1655 / 6
Wendy / Robertson - 1926 / 01:15:41 / 1656 / 7
Susan / Lewellin - 82 / 01:16:55 / 1689 / 8
Susan / Crook - 1979 / 01:18:14 / 1718 / 9
Glenis / Potter - 709 / 01:19:12 / 1743 / 10
Karin / Goss - 710 / 01:19:15 / 1747 / 11
Nuala / Herbert - 892 / 01:34:58 / 1866 / 12
Susan / Whitaker - 445 / 01:39:13 / 1882 / 13
Joan / Partridge - 719 / 01:57:49 / 1913 / 14