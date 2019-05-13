Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: All the runners and times from this weekend's fun run

Runners from across the north descended on Blackpool for the annual Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run yesterday.

More than 2,200 runners took part in the race along the Promenade, starting from the Savoy Hotel, turning just past the Blackpool Pleasure Beach and returning for a final sprint to the finish line back at the Savoy.

Seven wheelchair racers took part, including Blackpool Paralympian Shelly Woods and 2020 Paralympics hopeful Josh Landmann. The wheelchair race was won by Blackburn’s Anton Shepherd, followed by Shelly and Josh.

Tom Collinge, from Queensbury Running Club, was first across the line in an impressive 32mins, and the first female to finish was 13-year-old Abby Stratton, who completed the 10k in 40 minutes. The run, now in its 37th year, is organised by Trinity Hospice and remains as popular as ever.

Head of fundraising Linzi Warburton said: “The Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k Fun Run is one of our busiest events and this year was no different. All the runners did incredibly well in the warm weather.

“We’re expecting to raise £60,000, which is absolutely amazing. Every penny will allow Trinity to provide the very best specialist palliative care to everyone who needs it across the Fylde coast.

“Without our runners, our amazing sponsors Beaverbrooks and everyone who volunteers at our events, Trinity wouldn’t be here. We are so very grateful to everyone who helped to make this event so successful.”

Here are the listings:

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: Female runners

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k 2019: Male runners

Wheelchair race