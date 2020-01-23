Beautiful four-bed mansion with stunning formal gardens on the market for £1.2m



And this house has a serious garden. Abbey House is a four-bed property in Haigh, Wigan on the market for £1,200,000 with Savills. A unique barn conversion of what is originally an 18th century build, the home features a classic interior including a dining kitchen complete with Aga. But outside is where it really pops. Half an acre of formal gardens as well as over two acres of woodland complete with a stream makes this property a serious proposition for anyone green-fingered. Take a look around...

