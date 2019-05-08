A whole fleet of Apple Maps cars has now been spotted in Blackpool

Several of the US-based company's vehicles have been photographed in the town.

The white Subaru Imprezas were seen last Sunday, April 28, in the car park of the Village Hotel, with protective covers over their 360 degree cameras.

The cars were spotted outside the Village Hotel in Blackpool.

Last week US giant, Apple Inc, confirmed that it had launched a project to resurvey large parts of the UK in a bid to improve and update its 'Maps' application.

The move comes after criticism of the functionality of Apple Maps, and users' preference for its major competitor, Google Maps.

While previously only one Apple car had been photographed in Blackpool, it seems there are at least three identical vehicles working together to survey the roads.

The fleet of cars will be re-mapping the region to help improve the functionality of the Apple Maps application.

The company has said that the Fylde coast is one of the first regions of the UK that they are remapping, but have not given a date when the new and improved app will be available for Apple customers to use.