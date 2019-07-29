A Swish clothes swap hailed a success with hundreds raised for Streetlife in Blackpool

A Swish clothes swap event has raised more than £600 to help the homeless community in Blackpool.

Sarah Harris, who runs Colour Me Beautiful, organised the event at Vicarage Park Community Centre, Poulton, to support Streetlife.

Sales of £318 were made on the day, with leftover stock sold on eBay by Streetlife, adding more than £300 to the coffers. Colour Me Beautiful colleagues offered style and make-up advice and shoppers enjoyed home-made cakes, which were handed out to the homeless at the end of the day.

The clothes at the Swish event

Sarah, of Poulton, said: "It was really enjoyable and everyone that came had a successful swap and had plenty of homemade cakes. We raised £318 on the day and the clothes left over were taken by Streetlife to be sold on eBay to raise more funds. Volunteers were kind enough to take the delicious cakes that were left over to the homeless.

"I really enjoyed the event and had some very positive feedback. I think people didn’t know what a Swish clothes swap was about, however, they all went home happy with some wonderful items and all looking forward to the next one.

"It was a family affair as my mum, Marie Metcalf, my daughter, my nieces Patience Scarles and Bismah Ballout, my sister Kate Ballout and brother Edward Metcalf also helped out."

Sarah, who is the wife of the late ventriloquist Keith Harris, is now planning another event next year.

Marie Metcalf, Patience Scarles, Kitty Harris and Bismah Ballout