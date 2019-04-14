A global celebration at Bartle Hall for Jordan Lee and Elisabeth Allen's big day

Family and friends travelled from all over the world to be with Elisabeth Allen and Jordan Lee on their wedding day.

Jordan and Elisabeth Lee

They tied the knot on March 16 at Bartle Hall - the day Storm Gareth ripped across the country. But the deluge of rainfall did nothing to spoil their day.

The couple met online after Jordan moved to the North West for work. Their first date was at The Queens Hotel in Lytham with a lovely view overlooking the windmill.

Jordan proposed on a very romantic trip to the Christmas markets in Edinburgh.

The proposal itself was on the hill beside Edinburgh castle, with a sunset view overlooking the whole city.

Elisabeth, a clerical officer from Lytham, said: “The best bit of the day was seeing so many people who had travelled from far and wide to attend. We had a number of guests who had travelled from as far away as Australia, Poland and Dubai to be there.

“The venue was amazing and even though it was one of the wettest days of the year we had a perfect day and the venue staff couldn’t do more to help us.

“Our woodland-themed cake was the centre-piece of the wedding breakfast.”

The evening was made special by live band, The Blackmarcs, who had travelled from Thirsk to play. They learned their chosen first dance song, You and Me by Lifehouse, especially for them and performed it perfectly.

“Caricaturist Susan Osborne was there in the evening and the guests absolutely loved her,” said Elisabeth, “she was in demand all evening and a lot of people commented it was something they had never seen before at a wedding.

“We also had a wall of donuts, supplied by H2 Events, that was pretty unique and kept our guests well fed into the evening!

Jordan, 28, an aerospace engineer, said: “It was the most fantastic day we could have imagined, to be joined by so many of our family and friends in such a wonderful venue. Our ceremony was magical and our evening reception was great fun.

“Elisabeth looked absolutely amazing in her dress. It’s a day we’ll be sharing memories of for the rest of lives.”

Elisabeth added: “I know it sounds cliched, but this really was the best day of my life so far.

“I am so lucky to be married to Jordan and I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”