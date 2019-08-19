Takeaways

9 of the best takeaways in Blackpool according to Just Eat user ratings

If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Blackpool to choose from.

These are nine of the best takeaways in Blackpool, according to Just Eat user ratings. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Always order from here when having an Indian. Wouldnt go anywhere else! Food is so delicious honestly! Amazing service too. 100 per cent recommend Just Eat reviewer

1. Cafe Sunam and Indian Lounge

5.9 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Really nice food with lots of taste, quick delivery time too Just Eat reviewer

2. Menu

5 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Excellent food and service, the food is outstanding and always on time, I recommend Gulshan to anyone Just Eat reviewer

3. Gulshan

5.2 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Really tasty quality Thai. Try the duck of the specials menu - wonderful flavour and lovely delivery guy too Just Eat reviewer

4. Boonnak Thai

