Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.
Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?
So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde coast:
1. Singleton
Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’. | Google
2. Freckleton
Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers. | Discover Fylde
3. Cleveleys
Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. | Visit CleveleysPhoto: Visit Cleveleys
4. Fleetwood
Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside. | submit
5. Bispham
Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores. | Google
6. Kirkham
Kirkham is very much the heart of rural Fylde and there are several hostelries and eateries including Book Bean & Ice Cream (which has welcomed many celebrities for book signings). | Visit Lytham
