17 charming towns and villages to visit on the Fylde coast this summer - including Lytham and Kirkham

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 18:23 BST

If you are planning a Fylde Coast trip and are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde coast:

1. Singleton

1. Singleton

Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’. | Google

2. Freckleton

2. Freckleton

Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers. | Discover Fylde

3. Cleveleys

3. Cleveleys

Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. | Visit CleveleysPhoto: Visit Cleveleys

4. Fleetwood

4. Fleetwood

Fleetwood is seaside town at the tip of the Fylde Coast and has miles of stunning seafront from wild and natural landscapes to proper English seaside. | submit

5. Bispham

5. Bispham

Bispham Village is an excellent spot for local people, with a mixture of high street names and yet more independent stores. | Google

6. Kirkham

6. Kirkham

Kirkham is very much the heart of rural Fylde and there are several hostelries and eateries including Book Bean & Ice Cream (which has welcomed many celebrities for book signings). | Visit Lytham

