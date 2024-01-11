Over 70 job roles are available at the new Holiday Inn Blackpool & Marco’s New York Italian restaurant in Blackpool.

From managerial positions to front-of-house and housekeeping staff, the new hotel and restaurant aims to attract talented, local individuals who can express their personalities within their role.

Opportunities on offer as well as roles that will open in the coming weeks will be listed on the bespoke recruitment website, as part of the 'Be More You' campaign.

Mark Winter, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Blackpool and Paul Powell, who was recently appointed as Operations Manager are helping the recruitment drive get underway with visits to local job platform centres to spread awareness amongst potential applicants from the area.

Mark Winter, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the response to our rigorous recruitment campaign so far and the official launch of our ‘Be More You’ campaign today will help spark the next wave of applicants for our amazing new hotel and restaurant.

“Our focus is to create an exciting, talented team who can truly be themselves while having fun along the way in what could be the start of a life-long, successful career in the industry for our applicants. Hospitality is such a varied and exciting industry where no day is ever the same and we can promise that here at the Holiday Inn Blackpool.

If you feel as though you can ‘BeMoreYou’ in any of our roles on the website, please hit apply today.”

