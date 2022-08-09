Fleetwood High School v Baines School year 10 netball at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is the Baines team (from left): Katie Linney, Georgina Brumwell, Laura Bates, Georgina Oates, Serena Hindle, Elle Swire, and Bryony Cupitt
Fleetwood High School v Baines School year 10 netball at Stanley Park, Blackpool. Pictured is the Baines team (from left): Katie Linney, Georgina Brumwell, Laura Bates, Georgina Oates, Serena Hindle, Elle Swire, and Bryony Cupitt

Years in pictures: Here's 30 pictures from 2009 showing what the people of Blackpool were getting up to

Look back through the years – this time with a look at 2009.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 7:25 am

What were the people of Blackpool up to back in 2009? We’ve dug through the archives to find the best pictures of life in the city. Do you remember any of these events? Or recognise anyone? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 2008. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2007. MORE MEMORIES: Photos going back to 2006

1. Blackpool in 2009

Blackpool FC players join in the fun at a party for junior supporters held at the club

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool in 2009

AFC Blackpool U9 team members at Golden Isle Adventure Golf on Blackpool's Golden Mile

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool in 2009

Runners in the under 13 race setting off in a snow covered Towneley Park during a run held by Blackpool Wyre and Fylde Athletics

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool in 2009

Three and four-year-olds attending the Safehands Green Start Nursery on Seasiders Way in Blackpool are getting a head start in their educational development by learning the third most spoken language in the world - Spanish

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
BlackpoolMemories
Next Page
Page 1 of 8