The perfect Christmas scene - Chaucer Primary School, 2006

Throwback to Christmas Nativities for those who went to school in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys

This photo gallery captures the timeless magic of Christmas Nativities at primary school.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:45 pm

These youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Gazette photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the decades of the Nineties and Noughties. Their costumes are a delight and it's clear to see the all the hard work that had gone into bringing the Christmas plays to life. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.

1.

St Teresa's Primary School, 2009

2.

Stanah Primary School 2009

3. Christmas Nativities

Thornton Primary School 2009

4.

Stanah Primary School, 2009

