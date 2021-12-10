These youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Gazette photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the decades of the Nineties and Noughties. Their costumes are a delight and it's clear to see the all the hard work that had gone into bringing the Christmas plays to life. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too. In case you missed it: Christmas memories from Blackpool. LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia