1. Blackpool in 1980

The latest show to hit Blackpool in a musical with a host of stars - including Compo without his wellies - dancing girls and... trucks. The unlikely combination turns up in the Leyland Vehicles' Roadshow, a slick promotional event which is Blackpool Opera House. The picture shows some of the production's dancing girls - complete with the Leyland motif on their costumes - and the truck which forms the centrepiece of the show's final number

Photo: Archive