Girls from Lytham St Annes High School practise their routine ahead the finals of a national schools gymnastics competition. The trip looks in doubt for them though unless they can find enough cash for the weekend competition
By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 3:45 pm

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all sorts of things in 1980. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 2010. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 2009. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 2008

The latest show to hit Blackpool in a musical with a host of stars - including Compo without his wellies - dancing girls and... trucks. The unlikely combination turns up in the Leyland Vehicles' Roadshow, a slick promotional event which is Blackpool Opera House. The picture shows some of the production's dancing girls - complete with the Leyland motif on their costumes - and the truck which forms the centrepiece of the show's final number

Tony Stayte and Steve Singleton (pictured on the right) are hard at work as managing director Doug Loynds looks on, at Fylde Coast Confectionery Company in Holyoake Avenue, near Bispham

Twenty keen footballers from Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, are looking forward to away matches with a difference next year. For the youngsters fly in America for a three week tour which will include a brief visit to Mexico

These giant cuddly teddy bears were just one of the delights on offer at the annual Gifts Fair held at Norbreck Hotel in Blackpool

