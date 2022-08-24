1. Blackpool in 1980
The latest show to hit Blackpool in a musical with a host of stars - including Compo without his wellies - dancing girls and... trucks. The unlikely combination turns up in the Leyland Vehicles' Roadshow, a slick promotional event which is Blackpool Opera House. The picture shows some of the production's dancing girls - complete with the Leyland motif on their costumes - and the truck which forms the centrepiece of the show's final number
Tony Stayte and Steve Singleton (pictured on the right) are hard at work as managing director Doug Loynds looks on, at Fylde Coast Confectionery Company in Holyoake Avenue, near Bispham
Twenty keen footballers from Carr Hill High School, Kirkham, are looking forward to away matches with a difference next year. For the youngsters fly in America for a three week tour which will include a brief visit to Mexico
These giant cuddly teddy bears were just one of the delights on offer at the annual Gifts Fair held at Norbreck Hotel in Blackpool
