1. Blackpool in 2010
Thornton Cleveleys v Blackpool U13 cricket match. Blackpool team - Back (from left): Tom Blackhirst, Harry Hesketh, Harry Wetton, Chris Baines, Johnny Lowe, and Ciaran Johnson. Front (from left): Sean Riley, Ben Howarth, Chris Pickles (captain), Ben Anderson, and Jared Watson
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Blackpool in 2010
Blackpool and the Fylde College photography competition at Fleetwood. Pictured are representatives from the college, Wyre council, and winning entrants
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Blackpool in 2010
Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl (also known as Norrie Ascroft) has started a new career as a motivational speaker. He is pictured (centre) at Bispham High school with (from left to right) Daniel Hawkins, Chris Sharpe-Simkiss, Kirsty Bornand, and Katherine Swarbrick
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Blackpool in 2010
Blackpool and the Fylde College students performing at Vocational Qualification Day with celebrity dancer Arlene Philips
Photo: Archive