World Cup fever at Revoe School, Blackpool
Through the years: Here's 27 candid pictures showing what life was like in Blackpool in 2010

Step back in time to 2010 and see what Blackpool folk were getting up to.

By Naomi Moon
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:55 am

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all sorts of things in 2010. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 2009. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 2008. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 2007

1. Blackpool in 2010

Thornton Cleveleys v Blackpool U13 cricket match. Blackpool team - Back (from left): Tom Blackhirst, Harry Hesketh, Harry Wetton, Chris Baines, Johnny Lowe, and Ciaran Johnson. Front (from left): Sean Riley, Ben Howarth, Chris Pickles (captain), Ben Anderson, and Jared Watson

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Blackpool in 2010

Blackpool and the Fylde College photography competition at Fleetwood. Pictured are representatives from the college, Wyre council, and winning entrants

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Blackpool in 2010

Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl (also known as Norrie Ascroft) has started a new career as a motivational speaker. He is pictured (centre) at Bispham High school with (from left to right) Daniel Hawkins, Chris Sharpe-Simkiss, Kirsty Bornand, and Katherine Swarbrick

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Blackpool in 2010

Blackpool and the Fylde College students performing at Vocational Qualification Day with celebrity dancer Arlene Philips

Photo: Archive

