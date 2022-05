Everyone is welcome and there’s lots going on.

The cake stall is now back and there’ll be refreshments on sale including bacon butties.

Other stalls will include books, jigsaws, raffle and tombola.

Sue Adams dishes out the cuppas at Thornton Methodist Church

It runs from 10am to noon. The church is also keen to let people know about their Coffee Stop which is on every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Drop by for a natter and try the various coffees and toasted tea cakes/ Free wi-fi available too.