Crowds at the Rock Quest 2006 final held at the Tower Lounge
Crowds at the Rock Quest 2006 final held at the Tower Lounge

22 scenes of Blackpool bands in the noughties as they chased their dreams for stardom in Rock Quest

Here's part two of our look back at the bands who battled it out in Blackpool’s Rock Quest in the noughties.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:45 pm

You enjoyed our photos so much from Blackpool’s epic battle of bands competitions that we've dug up some more to reminisce over. These are from the noughties and feature the bands who rocked the stage at the Tower Lounge with hopes pinned on winning. Desormais, The Neon Trees, Smaquehead, The Shore are just some of the memorable bands from the era.

In case you missed it: Part one: Rock Quest in the 1990sLoved and lost nightclubs of the 80s and 90sScenes from Brannigans in the 90s and 00sBlackpool’s nightclub scene through a decade

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here

1. Rock Quest 00s

Rock Quest winners Whitegate Drive, 2001

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

2. Rock Quest

Rock Quest final Frog Hopper

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

3. Rock Quest 00s

The Theory, 2001

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Rock Quest 00s

Devil 2 Pay perform at heat three of Rock Quest 2003 at the Tower Lounge

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 6