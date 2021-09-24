In September 2000 a wave of protests of fuel process spread across the nation with blockades at oil terminals, lorries orchestrating go slows to disrupt major roads and panic buying at petrol stations leaving fuel shortages across Lancashire and throughout the country.
Now with fears over petrol shortages mounting up and down the country, we take a look back.
Camelot Theme Park's Sir Lancelot gets angry over the closure of the park due to petrol shortages
Lorry drivers lead a go slow protest on the southbound carriageway of the M6
Protesting at Charnock Richard Services against fuel tax are, from left, Chris Fylan, area manager Road Haulage Association, Malcolm Stewart and Margaret Stewart of MC and MA Stewart Haulage of Coppull
Fuel protesters make their point by holding up traffic on the A59 in Penwortham