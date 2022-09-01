News you can trust since 1873
'Dethwish' are loyal supporters of the heavy metal school... For the five-piece band - all students at Kirkham Grammar School - are hoping to take the local music scene by storm with their own brand of heavy rock. 'Dethwish' is made up of Simon Richards, Ian Porter, 'Bodge' Cartwright, Chris Robinson and Mike Curbishley
Pictures from the past: Here's 17 photos that will take you all the way back to 1981 and what life was like in Blackpool

Take a trip back in time to 1981 and life in Blackpool.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:15 am

We’ve left the 00s behind and have dug deeper into the archives to find these retro images from 1981. Do you recognise anyone? Or remember any of the events pictured here? Let us know. READ MORE: Jump back to 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2010. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from 2009

1. Blackpool in 1981

Model grannie Greta Askew was due to step into the spotlight of a beauty contest after years in the shadows. And watching from the wings will be former Miss Preston Debbie Askew - the daughter she chaperoned at dozens of top competitions. The roles will be reversed at the BBC television theatre when Greta bids to become Glamorous Grandmother of Great Britain. Greta is pictured on the left with daughter Debbie, and her grandson

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1981

'Old girl' Linda Conchie played herself into the record books when she went back to school. For 19-year-old Linda became the first ever female to turn out for Old Arnoldians in their annual hockey fixture against Arnold School, Blackpool. Linda is pictured getting a lift from the lads

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1981

The two men in the centre were both weightlifters taking part in a competition at Kirkham. But who is the man attempting to lift the heavy anvil?

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1981

The Mayor of Blackpool Coun Colin Hanson pictured with (from left to right): Peter MacMahon, John Doran, PC Peter Burke, and David Stoddard, who were all presented with Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society gallantry awards at the town hall

Photo: Archive

