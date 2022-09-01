We’ve left the 00s behind and have dug deeper into the archives to find these retro images from 1981. Do you recognise anyone? Or remember any of the events pictured here? Let us know. READ MORE: Jump back to 1980. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 2010. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from 2009
1. Blackpool in 1981
Model grannie Greta Askew was due to step into the spotlight of a beauty contest after years in the shadows. And watching from the wings will be former Miss Preston Debbie Askew - the daughter she chaperoned at dozens of top competitions. The roles will be reversed at the BBC television theatre when Greta bids to become Glamorous Grandmother of Great Britain. Greta is pictured on the left with daughter Debbie, and her grandson
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1981
'Old girl' Linda Conchie played herself into the record books when she went back to school. For 19-year-old Linda became the first ever female to turn out for Old Arnoldians in their annual hockey fixture against Arnold School, Blackpool. Linda is pictured getting a lift from the lads
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1981
The two men in the centre were both weightlifters taking part in a competition at Kirkham. But who is the man attempting to lift the heavy anvil?
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1981
The Mayor of Blackpool Coun Colin Hanson pictured with (from left to right): Peter MacMahon, John Doran, PC Peter Burke, and David Stoddard, who were all presented with Liverpool Shipwreck and Humane Society gallantry awards at the town hall
Photo: Archive