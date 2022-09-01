1. Blackpool in 1981

Model grannie Greta Askew was due to step into the spotlight of a beauty contest after years in the shadows. And watching from the wings will be former Miss Preston Debbie Askew - the daughter she chaperoned at dozens of top competitions. The roles will be reversed at the BBC television theatre when Greta bids to become Glamorous Grandmother of Great Britain. Greta is pictured on the left with daughter Debbie, and her grandson

Photo: Archive