The Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff hosts her 'At Home' at The Grand Hotel in Lytham. Pictured left to right are Mayoress of Preston Bobby Cartright, Mayoress of Blackburn and Darwin Moira McEwan, Mayoress of South Ribble Ruth Hesketh, Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff and chairman for West Lancashire Pat Taylor
Photo: Mark Pearson
Frank Donnelly, who is retiring as chairman of Lancashire Schools FA. Pictured here at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood, with current Blackpool Town Team players (from left) Michael Davies, Christian Dust, Jamie McKenna, and Steven Hastings
Photo: Bill Johnson
Bobby Denning from Lancashire County Cricket Club gives James Gregson, Tom Fail, Joe Hibberton, and Ben Breakell a lesson. The event was organised by Fleetwood Community Sports Group who provide half-term coaching for kids
Photo: Claire Lark
Carr Hill 11-18 High School in Kirkham held their annual presentation evening. From left John Davies (headteacher), Andrew Porter (former student), county councillor Nikki Penney (chairman of Lancashire County Council) and guest speaker Matthew Wright (former student), the Mayor of Fylde councillor Hannah Cummings-Miller, Jordan Webster and Sarah Townley (both sixth form students)
Photo: Bill Johnson