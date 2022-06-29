Girl Guiding Lancashire West Rainbow Romp at Fylde Scout Headquarters in St Annes. Five-year-old Hannah Lees (17th Blackpool Rainbows) is ready for a spin in the parachute
Picture this: Here's 23 photos of Blackpool folk doing what they do best back in 2003

We’re going back to 2003 to bring you these archive pictures.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:48 pm

In Blackpool you were getting up to all sorts. Do you remember any of these events? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: A look back at 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Going back to 2001. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures from the year 2000

1. Blackpool in 2003

The Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff hosts her 'At Home' at The Grand Hotel in Lytham. Pictured left to right are Mayoress of Preston Bobby Cartright, Mayoress of Blackburn and Darwin Moira McEwan, Mayoress of South Ribble Ruth Hesketh, Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff and chairman for West Lancashire Pat Taylor

Photo: Mark Pearson

2. Blackpool in 2003

Frank Donnelly, who is retiring as chairman of Lancashire Schools FA. Pictured here at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood, with current Blackpool Town Team players (from left) Michael Davies, Christian Dust, Jamie McKenna, and Steven Hastings

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Blackpool in 2003

Bobby Denning from Lancashire County Cricket Club gives James Gregson, Tom Fail, Joe Hibberton, and Ben Breakell a lesson. The event was organised by Fleetwood Community Sports Group who provide half-term coaching for kids

Photo: Claire Lark

4. Blackpool in 2003

Carr Hill 11-18 High School in Kirkham held their annual presentation evening. From left John Davies (headteacher), Andrew Porter (former student), county councillor Nikki Penney (chairman of Lancashire County Council) and guest speaker Matthew Wright (former student), the Mayor of Fylde councillor Hannah Cummings-Miller, Jordan Webster and Sarah Townley (both sixth form students)

Photo: Bill Johnson

