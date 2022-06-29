1. Blackpool in 2003

The Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff hosts her 'At Home' at The Grand Hotel in Lytham. Pictured left to right are Mayoress of Preston Bobby Cartright, Mayoress of Blackburn and Darwin Moira McEwan, Mayoress of South Ribble Ruth Hesketh, Mayoress of Fylde Joan Longstaff and chairman for West Lancashire Pat Taylor

Photo: Mark Pearson