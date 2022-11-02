News you can trust since 1873
Pictured are Bishpam based Sea Cadets who won silver at an international Sea Cadets contest at Chichester. From left (back row): P Moxon, J Dunderdale, A Parker, Sergeant P Medley, C Stansfield, S Gibbons, K Dickinson, and N Jones. Middle row: N McGough, R Hodson, A Schofield, J Turner, Y Bell, L Cottam-Haworth, B Madden, and M Lynes. Front row: A Whitehead, T Morley, N Walton, Colour Sergeant K Dickinson, Petty Officer B Dickinson, T Gill, J Sutcliffe, and S Menzies. S Bignall and H Dickinson were also in the team
Picture perfect: 19 photos showing scenes of Blackpool folk posing for the camera all the way back in 1987

Take a trip down memory lane and see pictures of life in Blackpool back in 1987

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

We've trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all sorts of things in 1987. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the events? Let us know.

1. Blackpool in 1987

Cooking up a 'conga' eel is Dr Geoffrey Cowell, head of Blackpool and Fylde College food faculty, who led students on a mammoth dance around town

2. Blackpool in 1987

Twenty eight carrot gold! Claire Smith and Christine McGuinness of the NatWest Bank check the deposit account of Daisy the Donkey as she pays in her wages for her role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Blackpool's Grand Theatre. Pictured, centre, is Mike Holloway, who plays Joseph

3. Blackpool in 1987

Fans of Blackpool FC who had been at the game with Swindon would have had to look twice to recognise the ground in this picture. Less than 22 hours after the soccer fans had departed the terraces, Rugby League came to Bloomfield Road for the first time in 30 years and Blackpool Borough turned on a sizzling show of fast, open rugby to celebrate the occasion

4. Blackpool in 1987

Operation Green Lung at Waterloo Primary School, where a patch of waste land next to the school was transformed into a new nature study and play area

