3. Blackpool in 1987

Fans of Blackpool FC who had been at the game with Swindon would have had to look twice to recognise the ground in this picture. Less than 22 hours after the soccer fans had departed the terraces, Rugby League came to Bloomfield Road for the first time in 30 years and Blackpool Borough turned on a sizzling show of fast, open rugby to celebrate the occasion

Photo: Archive