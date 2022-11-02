1. Blackpool in 1987
Cooking up a 'conga' eel is Dr Geoffrey Cowell, head of Blackpool and Fylde College food faculty, who led students on a mammoth dance around town
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1987
Twenty eight carrot gold! Claire Smith and Christine McGuinness of the NatWest Bank check the deposit account of Daisy the Donkey as she pays in her wages for her role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Blackpool's Grand Theatre. Pictured, centre, is Mike Holloway, who plays Joseph
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1987
Fans of Blackpool FC who had been at the game with Swindon would have had to look twice to recognise the ground in this picture. Less than 22 hours after the soccer fans had departed the terraces, Rugby League came to Bloomfield Road for the first time in 30 years and Blackpool Borough turned on a sizzling show of fast, open rugby to celebrate the occasion
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1987
Operation Green Lung at Waterloo Primary School, where a patch of waste land next to the school was transformed into a new nature study and play area
Photo: Submit