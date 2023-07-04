News you can trust since 1873
NHS at 75 - Nostalgic pictures celebrate Blackpool Victoria Hospital health heroes on the wards

As the NHS turns 75 we have delved into the archives to find pictures of those who have cared for the town’s people through the years
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

From surgeons and doctors to administration staff, fund raisers and those who cook the hospital meals, they have all have a part to play in shaping the medical care on the Fylde Coast. There will be some familiar faces, especially you have worked at the hospital…

Doing what they do best back in 1997 - but nothing changes. It was all hands on deck in A&E as the number of patients admitted exceeded the number of beds available. To make matters worse there was also a staff shortage due to the flu virus

1. NHS 75 - celebrating our local health service

Doing what they do best back in 1997 - but nothing changes. It was all hands on deck in A&E as the number of patients admitted exceeded the number of beds available. To make matters worse there was also a staff shortage due to the flu virus Photo: Dawn Castle

Consultant Microbiologist Dr Ruth Duthie looking at one of the "superbugs" in 1998 the multi-resistant Pseudomonas

2. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Consultant Microbiologist Dr Ruth Duthie looking at one of the "superbugs" in 1998 the multi-resistant Pseudomonas Photo: Bill Johnson

Ajay Nigam - surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1998

3. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Ajay Nigam - surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1998 Photo: Dave Nelson

Consultant anaesthetist and head of Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Acute Pain Service in 1997, Dr David Counsell

4. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Consultant anaesthetist and head of Blackpool Victoria Hospital's Acute Pain Service in 1997, Dr David Counsell Photo: Rob Lock

Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, in the chest clinic at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital, 1996. He had built a hospital in Pakistan

5. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, in the chest clinic at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital, 1996. He had built a hospital in Pakistan Photo: Bill Johnson

Dr Graham Hoadley Consultant radiologist at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

6. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Dr Graham Hoadley Consultant radiologist at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool Victoria Hospital cardiac technicians Gill Worthington (left) and Gen Fallows who travelled to Rumania with heart monitoring equipment

7. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Blackpool Victoria Hospital cardiac technicians Gill Worthington (left) and Gen Fallows who travelled to Rumania with heart monitoring equipment Photo: Martin Bostock

Dr Linda Evans at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Pathology dept

8. NHS 75 - celebrating our local heroes

Dr Linda Evans at Blackpool Victoria Hospital Pathology dept Photo: Martin Bostock

