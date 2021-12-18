In pictures: Thornton's Windmill Players - 75 years on stage
They have performed hundreds of plays, wore thousands of costumes and painted a ton of scenery.
And this year marks their 75th anniversary.
The amateur dramatic team of The Windmill Players are still going strong.
Until pandemic restrictions they were performing three theatre performances every year, not to mention murder mysteries at local libraries, involvement in street theatre, and a weekly theatre workshop and historic re-enactments at their namesake Marsh Mill. Their first production was Ma’s Bit of Brass in January 1946.
In the early days they performed at Thornton Parish Hall on Meadows Avenue but after the church hall was sold in 2001, they began a new era at Thornton Little Theatre. All photos courtesy of The Windmill Players.