Historic houses which hung in the balance

A battle over the future of 43 historic Fleetwood houses began when it was claimed that they could become dangerous to the public.

A Department of the Environment Public Enquiry was being held over the future of the terraced houses in Mount Street, Fleetwood which were listed as being of architectural or historic interest.

Fred Dale

Wyre Borough Council wanted confirmation of a compulsory purchase order and listed buildings consent to allow demolition, but some residents had objected.

Wyre assistant solicitor George Grynowski said that the houses had been designed either by 19th country architect Decimus Burton or someone working under him.

But he added: “These buildings were never a noteworthy design and over the years, what distinction they might have had had been largely destroyed by unsympathetic doors and windows being inserted.”

The houses were originally of exposed brickwork but a number of them had been rendered.

Fylde folk were counting the cost after winter storms battered the coast

He said that the buildings had a doubtful future.

Campaign over caning set up

A major new campaign against the carry-on-caning decision by Lancashire Social Services Committee was being planned by the local group of the National Council for Civil Liberties. It was considering referring any reported cases of caning to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, it warned. The Blackpool, Fylde and District group of the NCCL was also planning a public petition to try to reverse decision. Secretary of the local NCCL Ron Heywood said: “We don’t think punishment like this should be used on anyone.” At the time, Lancashire County Council was still allowing caning to be used in some of its accommodations.

Counting the costs from winter storms

Many Fylde residents were still counting the cost of the pre-Christmas gales which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to roofs, fences and out buildings.

And as insurance claims continued to roll in, a local representative from the British Insurance Association said Fylde companies had already received more claims than was usual for a whole winter.

“Although we have escaped lightly compared with the people in South Wales and Devon, there has still been a heavy number of claims,” said Michael Ogden.

“There are, of course, nowhere near as many as during the flooding of two winters ago but the insurance companies are still busy.”

Most of the claims were for roof damage, fallen chimneys, aerials and loose slates. ”Most people don’t know fences and gates are not covered by house insurance.

“They will have to bear the regular cost themselves,” said Mr Ogden.

Frank Foster, another BIA representative warned that although there had been no more burst pipes reported than usual, householders should have made sure their pipes were sufficiently lagged if they had to put lost insulation down.

“This portion of their house will be colder as a result of the insulation and so lagging pipes is recommended,” he said.

Salt placed under the bed to absorb moisture in damp flat

A Mereside councillor called for a special council sub-committee on dampness to re-formed following complaints from tenants on his estate.

The all party body was axed by the housing committee after only one meeting four months earlier, but new Councillor Harold Lewis wanted it to be brought back.

He said that complaints of dampness from tenants were so widespread that they should be probed by a body working independently of the housing department.

To prove how common the complaints were, he took a Gazette reporter on a brief tour of one section of the estate.

Transport driver Frank Giblin, of Dalegarth Close showed wallpaper hanging of a wall.

He said: “I’ve decorated this ten times in 14 years and I’m so fed up that I’m going to strip it down and paint it over.

“The council says it’s condensation, but if it is, why does it get soaking wet every time it rains?”

Pensioner Gertrude Reid, of Seathwaite Avenue was putting the electric blanket on in her bedroom mid afternoon, dried her bed cover in front of the fire and put a tray of salt under the bed to absorb the damp.

New factory for fresh air firm

A Lytham firm was opening a new factory to cope with growing demand - for fresh air. Dale Air Conditioning, of Green Street in Lytham, had opened a second factory in Heyhouses Industrial Estate.

The firm sold deodorisers developed by managing director Fred Dale (pictured). The company had gone public after becoming part of the Rock Darham motor suppliers group.