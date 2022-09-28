News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Three striking images of Blackpool Tower nearing completion. The first one is at 335ft, second at 430ft and lastly, just before the top was fitted - at 450ft
Three striking images of Blackpool Tower nearing completion. The first one is at 335ft, second at 430ft and lastly, just before the top was fitted - at 450ft

Building Blackpool Tower: 12 striking scenes which capture every stage as the resort's treasure rose to dominate the skyline

This is a superb set of photos which show Blackpool Tower under construction every step of the way.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:55 am

If you’re proud to be from Blackpool they are quite emotive, as the incredible 518ft tall structure, which was a mean feat of engineering in the 1800s, stands as proudly today as it has ever done.

It was actually modelled on the Eiffel Tower after the Mayor of Blackpool, John Bickerstaffe, had marvelled over the Paris landmark and decided he would build one in Blackpool. The foundation stone was laid on September 29, 1891, almost 131 years ago to the day and a time capsule was buried with it. Wonder what was in it? With Blackpool’s windy climate in mind, it was built to gently sway in the breeze, an advanced technique for its day. Blackpool Tower also contains 2,500 tonnes of iron and five million bricks.

In case you missed them: 10 unearthed images of Blackpool's forgotten 1990s Tower Shopping Centre - in the days before Primark and HMV

16 scenes which capture school playground memories in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - including childhood games you'll remember

13 contrasting scenes which show striking changes to Blackpool's landscape including Devonshire Road School, Lewis's, South Shore Open Air Baths, Derby Baths, North Shore Station and the Big Wheel

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Building Blackpool Tower

It says on the back of this picture that this would be the entrance. It's an emotive image and probably the earliest one we have on record. All its familiar hallmarks were firmly in place

Photo: ©Blackpool Council Heritage Serv

Photo Sales

2. Building Blackpool Tower

The first section few sections of Blackpool Tower was in place in this 1893 photo. It's foundation stone had been laid and construction was well-underway. Its familiar design was modelled on Eiffel Tower. The Mayor of Blackpool John Bickerstaffe had been to Paris and was so impressed he commissioned its construction.

Photo: ©Blackpool Council Heritage Serv

Photo Sales

3. Building Blackpool Tower

The ironwork was expanding in this photo - the arches at the foot of the tower were clear by this stage

Photo: ©Blackpool Council Heritage Serv

Photo Sales

4. Building Blackpool Tower

These two photos show the construction at similar stages. The picture on the left is taken from the seafront and the tower is beginning to dwarf the surrounding properties. And the one on the right - imagine what it must have been like to live there in a tiny terrace with a huge tower being built yards from the back door. It must have been so noisy and dusty

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool TowerParisLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3