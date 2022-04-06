Sylvia Dobson, 79, formerly a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, died from a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour in February 2020.

And in her memory, daughter Joanna Dobson, 51, of Midgeland Riding School, took part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Wear A Hat Day to raise money for vital research.

Horses at the stables wore hats and so did those who work and ride there.

Joanna Dobson, of Midgeland Road Riding School, with one of the horses on Wear a Hat day for Brain Tumour Research

Joanna said: “Mum was absolutely amazing. She was fit and healthy, she ate really well, and loved dog walking. She was always smiling, chatting, and singing.

“Her diagnosis and subsequent death came as a massive shock to us all.”

In November 2019, Sylvia – wife to Ian, 83, and also mum to James, 54, and Matthew, 56 – suffered a seizure at home in Blackpool. She was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she had a CT scan and an MRI scan. She was referred to Royal Preston Hospital where a consultant confirmed Sylvia had a brain tumour.

Joanna said: “We were told the tumour was highly aggressive and would come back after surgery, and they said there was no treatment they could offer mum. We felt so hopeless. It was a really tough time.

Sylvia Dobson, who died from a brain tumour

“When Mum came home, she became very childlike, and she just ate anything. Her whole personality totally changed.”

On February 20 2020, Sylvia had a fall and banged her head. Her doctor visited her at home and administered morphine, but she was unconscious. She was taken to Trinity Hospice in Blackpool, but died four days later.

Joanna and her horses wore hats for a fun-filled weekend which supported Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat Day.

She said: “Mum’s brain tumour had a devastating effect on her and all of the family.

Midgeland Road Riding School which took part in a fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“More needs to be done to find a cure.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We’re so sorry to learn that Joanna lost Sylvia to this devastating disease and send her our deepest condolences. We’re really grateful to her for taking part in Wear A Hat Day to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, as it’s only with the support of people like her that we’re able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like Sylvia who are forced to fight this awful disease.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.